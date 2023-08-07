Dr. Krystal Cascetta renowned NYC cancer doctor had at least 2 prior incidents at Somers, Westchester, NY home involving cops & ambulances before killing baby & self in murder suicide. Authorities continue to seek answers.

Post partum psychosis? A Westchester mother who allegedly shot dead her baby daughter and then killed herself had police and ambulances called to her $1million home at least twice before the fatal ordeal, her neighbors revealed.

Dr. Krystal Cascetta, 40, entered the baby’s room around 7am on Saturday in the ‘quaint and quiet’ town of Somers, which is in Westchester County, New York, and shot the child before turning the gun on herself.

Cascetta’s husband, Timothy Talty, 37, was away at the time — but Cascetta’s parents were inside the house during the fatal shootings.

What led to cops and ambulances coming to the home previously?

The slain baby, born around March, a female baby girl, was the couple’s only child after Taft and Cascetta tying the knot in Greenpoint, Brooklyn in 2019.

This was not the first incident which required police and ambulance attention at the ‘very private’ family’s residence, according to their neighbors.

Bob Stuart, 71, who lived near the couple’s home, told the New York Post: ‘They had ambulances and police come to their house two, maybe three times this summer. At least twice.

‘I saw the police and ambulances arrive.’

Stuart’s wife, Betsy, added that the family were ‘very private people, kept to themselves,’ to the point that they hadn’t heard from them in nearly two years.

The Stuarts said they didn’t even know that the doctor was pregnant.

It has not been revealed why police and ambulances were previously called to the home.

A motive for the murder-suicide, has not yet been released, as friends and former patients of the New York City oncology doctor rally around her.

Dr. Cascetta was a hematology-oncology specialist at Mount Sinai. Her husband owned the energy bar company, Talty Bars.

Cascetta served as an adviser for the brand, lending her scientific and medical background to develop a healthy product, her husband’s website says.

Cascetta attended Albany Medical College, where she received an award for the compassion she showed patients.

She did her residency at Hofstra North Shore LIJ School of Medicine at North Shore University Hospital and received another award for the care she took with her patients.

At Mount Sinai, Cascetta specialized in breast-cancer research, a passion her husband said was inspired by the death of her mother’s best friend from the illness when Cascetta was in middle school.

Social media posts from the couple appeared to show an idyllic and successful life since their 2019 marriage.

Exactly what led to the murder suicide remains unclear.

Post partum psychosis?

Writer and former patient, Kambri Crews wrote that Cascetta ‘was a star in her field, dedicated and lovely, whip smart and competitive athlete.’

‘Years after my cancer surgery, she and I hosted a breast cancer presentation, and she included me on some cutting-dg research and trials,’ Crews recounted. ‘Because of her, I opted to skip chemo as part of one study.

‘I don’t know what was happening in her life that she felt this was the best end to her story,’ the writer continued, ‘but I know a large community of survivors, patients and colleagues are broken-hearted.

‘She deeply cared for her patients, and I am grateful that I was one.’

Not immediately clear is what friction, if any, the couple were undergoing at the time of the murder suicide or if there had been previous episodes of violence – or as some wondered, whether the new mom was undergoing post partum psychosis a ‘mood and anxiety’ disorder that one in 7 new mothers experience, sometimes leading to violence towards their own children in the immediate months after child birth.