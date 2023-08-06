Dr. Krystal Cascetta prominent cancer specialist at NYC’s Mount Sinai hospital shoots her baby dead, then self in murder suicide. Husband id as Tim Talty. Couple on paper lived the dream perfect life. What went wrong?

A prominent NYC cancer doctor shot her baby dead then self at their Westchester home Saturday morning in a purported murder-suicide, reports and police said.

Dr. Krystal Cascetta, 40, a Hematology-Oncology specialist at Mount Sinai Hospital, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound around 7 am after apparently shooting her child, according to ABC 7.

‘A preliminary investigation revealed that at approximately 7:00 a.m., Krystal Cascetta entered her child’s room and shot her baby and then turned the gun on herself,’ state police said in a statement.

‘The scene is consistent with a murder/suicide.’

Fairy tale life- what went wrong?

The incident happened at her home in Somers, a $1 million house she shared with her husband, 37-year-old Tim Talty, according to the Daily Mail.

Authorities did not release the child’s age and sex, but an online registry suggests the infant was just 4-1/2 months old and born in March. Law enforcement officials later also told the Rockland/Westchester Journal News that the baby was a girl and the only child of Cascetta and an energy bar tycoon.

Reports said Cascetta’s husband, Timothy Talty, 37, was away at the time — but Cascetta’s parents were inside the house during the fatal shootings.

Cascetta graduated from Albany Medical College, according to her biography on the Mt. Sinai website, where she was given an award for the compassion she showed when dealing with patients.

She completed her residency at Hofstra North Shore LIJ School of Medicine at North Shore University Hospital, where she earned a similar award. At Mt. Sinai, Dr. Cascetta specialized in breast cancer research.

Cascetta and Talty were married in 2019 at a ceremony in Greenpoint, Brooklyn.

Talty owns the protein bar company Talty Bars.

Motive?

The company’s website says that Cascetta used her medical and science background to help advise in the creation of the product.

‘The people closest to Krystal will tell you that being a doctor is in her DNA,’ Talty Bars’ website reads. ‘Krystal, herself, will tell you that she has wanted to be a doctor for as long as she can remember; that even as a child she could be found wrapping her dolls in gauze.’

‘When Krystal was in 8th grade, her mother’s best friend passed away from breast cancer. It was this life-altering event that helped Krystal decide that Medical Oncology would be her specialty.’

‘Krystal is an avid runner and fitness enthusiast, who understands the needs to be fueled by clean and tasty ingredients. We are honored to have such an exceptional woman as part of the Talty Bar family.’

Not immediately clear is what friction, if any, the couple were undergoing at the time of the murder suicide or if there had been previous episodes of violence – or as some wondered, whether the new mom was undergoing post partum depression a phenomenon that new mothers experience, sometimes leading to violence towards their own children in the immediate months after child birth.