Donovan Faison Florida man arrested in shooting death of pregnant girlfriend, Kaylin Fiengo and her unborn child for refusing to get an abortion. Arrest comes 10 months after her body was found in a parked vehicle.

A Florida man has been accused of shooting and killing his pregnant teenage girlfriend and her unborn child after she refused to get an abortion, cops announced on Tuesday.

Donovan Faison, 21, was arrested Tuesday for the double homicide of his girlfriend Kaylin Fiengo, 18, and her unborn baby nearly 10 months after the young mom was found shot to death in her car at a park in Sanford, Sanford police said.

Fiengo had driven to Coastline Park on the night of Nov. 11 to meet up with Faison, according to cops.

Murdered pregnant teen was in her first trimester

The same night — after 11 p.m. — she was found dead with a gunshot wound in the driver’s seat of her parked car.

A Sanford police officer who was patrolling the park noticed the car backed into a parking spot and still running. When he peered inside, he discovered Fiengo’s body in the driver’s seat, police said in a Facebook release.

The pair had been having frequent arguments over the teen’s pregnancy in the prior weeks.

Faison reportedly wanted Fiengo to terminate her pregnancy but she refused and investigators believe her refusal was the ‘probable motive’ for her murder, Sanford cops said in a release.

The teen was at the end of her first trimester at the time of her murder. Police did not say if Faison was the father of the unborn child.

Sanford police arrested Faison Tuesday and charged him with two counts of felony homicide — one count for Fiengo and one count for her unborn child.

‘A young mother who had her whole life ahead of her’

During the ten months it took investigators to eventually identity Faison as her likely killer, Sanford police Chief Cecil Smith had called the pregnant woman’s death, ‘infuriating,’ describing Fiengo as ‘a young mother who had her whole life ahead of her.’

‘Today’s events come after a long, almost ten months, of an exhaustive investigation,’ the police chief said in a statement. ‘Our investigators have made sure every possible shred of evidence was processed and analyzed in order to bring Kaylin’s killer to justice.’

Fiengo also had a 1-year-old son named Ace and was a devoted mother, her parents said at the time of her death.

‘Though Kaylin faced [many] challenges that set her apart from her peers in many ways, she made friends everywhere she went,’ the teen’s obituary states. ‘Kaylin loved spending time with her son, siblings, and friends. Kaylin really was a fun-loving child and had an old soul.’Smith said she hoped Faison’s arrest would bring some closure to the victim’s family.

‘This beautiful, young woman and mother, was taken from this world far too soon, and in a horrific way,’ Smith said. ‘We hope that today’s arrest brings the slightest amount of peace for Kaylin’s family and the young son she left behind. It doesn’t bring her back, but at least she will have the justice she deserves.’