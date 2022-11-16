Kaylin Fiengo pregnant Florida woman found shot dead in her car at a Sanford park after arranging to meet someone. No arrests.

An 18-year-old pregnant woman was found shot dead in her car in a Florida park in what police are investigating as a homicide, authorities said. The murder comes as the expectant mom arranging to meet someone on the day of her death.

Kaylin Fiengo was discovered in the driver’s seat dead from an apparent gunshot wound around 11:20 p.m. Friday in Coastline Park in Sanford, ClickOrlando.com reported.

An officer patrolling the area discovered her body when he came across a car that appeared to be running while backed into a parking spot, police said.

Fiengo had gone to the park area Friday ‘with the intent to meet a person known to her,’ authorities said.

Fiengo’s family members said the teen was 12 weeks pregnant with her second child at the time of her death. She is survived by her 1-year-old son, Ace.

Why was pregnant mom shot dead?

‘She was targeted,’ Kaylin’s dad, Ricky Fiengo, told WESH. ‘I believe she was. Deep down a feeling … I believe she was.’

The father said his daughter was a fun-loving, happy person but took her role as a parent very seriously.

‘Kaylin was a very vivacious, loving, funny, and caring young woman who loved her son immensely,’ her mother, Sarah Schweickert, said in a statement.

The father has since appealed if anyone knows something to step forward.

Police are investigating the deaths of Kaylin Fiengo and her unborn baby as a double homicide, but they believe the incident was isolated.

It remained unclear what may have led to the expectant mom to be targeted and by whom.

As of Wednesday, no suspects have been identified and no arrests have been announced.

‘The senselessness of this type of violence is infuriating,’ Sanford Police Chief Cecil Smith said. ‘Kaylin was a young mother who had her whole life ahead of her.’