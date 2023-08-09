Danielle Allen, Mesquite, Texas black teacher at Thompson Elementary fired after posting racist comments on social media under her alter-name Claire Kyle complaining over her sister dating a white man and that she enjoyed being a racist.

A Texas elementary school teacher was fired after she posted ‘racist’ statements on social media that included complaints about her sister dating a white man, along with other incendiary comments, including ‘that I enjoy being a racist,’ according to the school system and reports.

The Mesquite Independent School District said in a statement Tuesday the teacher, who is black, was no longer with the school after officials became aware of ‘alarming, racist’ posts she wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

‘As of this morning, the employee is no longer a part of the Mesquite ISD organization and is not eligible for rehire,’ the school system said in a statement, adding officials can’t say more because it’s a personnel matter.

‘Nevertheless, the highly offensive statements posted to her X account do not reflect the values and standards of Mesquite ISD, and the district condemns them in the strongest terms.’

The teacher since identified as Danielle Allen, 29, wrote she was upset her sister was dating a white man and joked that she asked her boyfriend to kill him, according to posts reviewed by the Dallas Morning News.

In other posts, the educator used derogatory words for white people, the newspaper reported.

The teacher — who used the social media name Claire Kyle — has deleted her account from the social media platform. The account name appeared to be an alias.

The teacher called herself a ‘Black Supremacist’ in her social media account bio and hinted that her job knew about the posts before she lost her job, CBS Austin reported.

Among the posts, which have been deleted but screenshots continue to circulate on social media, was one that read: ‘A white man??? A good dude?? You smoking crack??’

‘Why shouldn’t I hate white people? Why should I show y’all any love at all?’ Allen continued in another post. ‘Name a big historic moment where white people did anything for black people out of the kindness of y’all’s heart?’

‘Yes. Y’all have found my job. They told me to delete the post but my job is safe since I did not directly wish harm on ALL white people,’ the teacher stated Monday ‘They laughed and told me to watch what I say and I’ll be good to go!’

The teacher taught third grade for three years at Thompson Elementary School and taught at the district for four years prior to her ouster.