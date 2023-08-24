First amendment? Student drops out of Virginia school after refusing to remove...

Christopher Hartless Virginia teen drops out of Staunton River High School after Bedford County administrators say he is not allowed to fly American flags on his truck cause they are ‘distracting’. Controversy ensues.

Too distracting? A Virginia family has pulled their teen son out of a Bedford County school after high school administrators demanded the boy remove two large American flags from his truck.

In the controversy that has since enveloped over flying the flags, Christopher Hartless told local media he was exercising his First Amendment right in flying the flags on his property, and has no intention of taking them down. This despite the vehicle using the school’s parking lot.

‘My family fought for America, and I feel like I should be able to represent the flags that they fought for,’ he said in an interview with Fox 19.

First amendment rights at school

Christina Kingery, Christopher’s stepmom, said officials at Staunton River High School told him the flags – mounted to the back of the truck – are a distraction.

In a statement to local media, a school representative said that the student parking contract explicitly bans all flags and banners on vehicles for safety reasons.

He told ABC 13 he refuses to take the flags down and he doesn’t comprehend how they could be perceived as distracting.

‘I don’t understand how it’s distracting if they have one on the flagpole that every other student can see,’ Christopher said.

He added that his mom has his back on the issue.

‘I told my son if this is what he’s believing in, then we are both going to stand behind him all the way,’ Kingery said.

After his first warning, the school repeated that the patriotic display needed to come down.

Define too distracting? What if it was a Pride flag?

Christopher again refused and the school revoked the student’s 2023 parking pass.

Kingery said she didn’t want her son riding the bus for unspecified reasons. As a result of the disagreement, the family decided to resort to homeschooling.

‘If they’re willing to change and let kids want to fly the American flag, then I’ll put him back in school,’ Kingery said.

In a press release issued on Tuesday, representatives for Bedford County Public Schools said the student parking contract was clear about flags.

The displays are banned ‘due to their potential to distract or obstruct the view of student drivers as they are navigating the school parking lot.’

Officials said the rules have been in place for ‘over a decade’ and are put in place primarily for ‘student safety.’

School board officials in a released statement noted the American flag does not violate the student code of conduct.

‘Attire that has language or images that are offensive, profane, vulgar, discriminatory, or racially/culturally divisive,’ the statement read.

‘This would include confederate flags, swastikas, KKK references, or any other images that might reasonably be considered hurtful or intimidating to others.

‘It does not include wearing clothing with American flag logos or prints on attire.’

Officials said schools in the district ‘proudly fly the American flag throughout the school, and the Pledge of Allegiance is recited every morning.’

The school system to date has not elaborated on what exactly makes a flag too large. Officials reiterated the ban applies to any flag large enough to distract other drivers.