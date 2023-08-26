TN teacher of the month who ‘likes to build relationships’ has month...

Casey McGrath, Tennessee former teacher of the month at Chattanooga Central High School charged with having month long inappropriate relationship with student.

A Chattanooga, Tennessee high school teacher, previously named ‘teacher of the month’ has been arrested and charged with the aggravated statutory r*pe of a student.

Casey McGrath, 28, a math teacher at Chattanooga Central High School was arrested by local police in Hamilton County Friday week ago after being suspended in March following claims that she had a month long ‘inappropriate relationship’ with a student.

An August 14 indictment against McGrath stated the female educator ‘unlawfully and knowingly engag[ing] in s*xual penetration with a person of at least 13 years of age, but less than 18,’ according to court documents cited by Fox News.

Faces up to 12 years prison

The legal filings noted McGrath being ‘at least 10 years older than the victim.’

The 10th-grade geometry teacher was suspended with pay on March 31 the Chatanoogan reported.

McGrath who posted $10,000 bail following her August 18th arrest is scheduled to reappear in Hamilton County Criminal Court on September 6 for her arraignment.

Aggravated statutory rape, a class D felony, is punishable by two to 12 years in prison, under state sentencing guidelines.

The 28-year-old was elected by students as ‘teacher of the month,’ according to an article in the school’s newspaper that has since been deleted.

Hamilton County Schools spokesman Steve Doremus told News 9 McGrath was no longer an employee and that the school district elected not to rehire the educator for the current school year.

McGrath had worked at central high school since 2020, she was previously employed by East Ridge Middle School.

‘I can tell she respected her students, which makes me have respect for her in turn.’

McGrath also volunteered as an assistant volleyball coach with the school, telling the student newspaper in the deleted article that her favorite part of the day was being able to spend time with students in a non-academic setting [gave] her the chance to get to know them even more’.

The deleted article noted McGrath ‘enjoying building relationships with her students,’ along with the educator’s hopes that her students ‘[would] believe in their own capability to do math’ and ‘know [that she] care[d] about them as a person, not just a student.’

‘She’s a very involved teacher,’ a student in the deleted article stated. ‘I can tell she respected her students, which makes me have respect for her in turn.’

Do you suppose?

McGrath according to her Linkldn page majored in mathematics at Lee University before getting her master’s degree in secondary education for mathematics at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, according to the student article.

Not immediately clear is what led to the female educator subjugating her victim and abusing her position of trust, authority and power.