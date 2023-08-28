Kayla Lemieux Canada teacher with Z-cup prosthetic breasts starts new teaching job as possible disruptions feared as educator who identified as female says her breasts are natural, despite being photographed without them. Insists she suffers from ‘intersex’ condition.

Define disruption? A Canadian teacher who sparked controversy after photos showed her in class wearing Z-size prosthetic breasts last year has landed a new teaching gig — prompting the school to enact additional security measures for safety.

Parents of high schoolers at Nora Frances Henderson Secondary School in Hamilton, Ontario, have been warned by the school’s principal there may be ‘protests’ and ‘disruptions’ over Kayla Lemieux’s new hiring, in a memo obtained by the Toronto Sun.

‘We are writing to you today because we anticipate the school your child is attending this year, Nora Frances Henderson, may receive some level of public attention, and we want to communicate what this means for you, your children, and our school,’ Principal Tom Fisher wrote in the memo.

Focus of ongoing controversy

‘Should the school be subject to any disruptions or protests; we are committed to communicating with you as openly and as frequently as possible to ensure student safety — and to share any operational plans,’ the memo additionally stated.

Fisher wrote that new safety measures will be implemented to protect students and faculty as the controversial educator joins their ranks.

Lemieux has been the subject of ongoing public attention, pertaining to their gender expression while previously teaching at nearby Oakville Trafalgar High.

Ascribed safety precautions include ‘having students enter and exit the building using assigned doors at entry and dismissal’ and ‘locking exterior doors during school hours, only using the front main doors during school hours,’ according to the memo.

‘All students and visitors will be required to use an intercom system to enter and exit the building,’ with parents being asked ‘to email or call before coming to the school if they wish to visit or speak to an employee.’

The memo explained the board has ‘an obligation to uphold individual rights and treat everyone with dignity and respect’ as students prepare to greet their controversial new educator.

Teacher insists her breasts are real and not fake despite being photographed without them

Fisher assured parents that the school and district are not now dealing with any ‘safety concerns,’ and the memo is only meant to keep parents in the loop so they are not blindsided by ‘possible media interest onsite and protests.’

Lemieux was put on paid leave in March by the Halton School District after a photo of her teaching shop at Oakville Trafalgar High went viral — angering parents in the district who strongly criticized the school board for failing to impose a stricter dress code on the teacher. Parents at the time had threatened to sue the school district.

The school was continually subjected to bomb and shooting threats in the wake of the controversy after photos of the giant-breasted teacher went viral.

It’s unclear if Lemieux was fired or left of her own volition as she prepares to start her new job.

In a previous interview with the nypost, the teacher adamantly said her breasts were not fake — even after being photographed leaving home without them on.

Acknowledging that she can’t prove her claim, she shared that she’s ‘not a transgendered person’ but was born ‘intersex.’

Transgender teacher Kayla Lemieux put on unpaid leave because of Z-cup breasts (which insists are natural) landed NEW JOB at Nora Frances Henderson Secondary School in Hamilton, Ontario. Lemieux allegedly snuck into recital and was aroused. #KaylaLemieux #LGBT #MAPs pic.twitter.com/Nh6cG07fwC — Joseph Morris (@JosephMorrisYT) August 28, 2023

Will parents at new school seek to sue?

Saying she’s never received a formal diagnosis, Lemieux also claimed her doctor told her she suffers from a condition known as gigantomastia.

‘It’s rare, there’s no doubt about it. It affects women on a very rare basis, but in my case, I believe — and my doctor thinks — because I have XX chromosomes as well, that has something to do with it, and hormone sensitivity to estrogen.

Denying that she was the male photographed walking on the sidewalk, not wearing a blond wig, makeup and enormous breasts, she said, ‘This is who I am’ while in the outfit.

‘This is how I look,’ Lemieux said. ‘I am always going out looking the way I am.’

Asked if her appearance ever differed from how she looked at the time, Lemieux said, ‘I guess if I took my wig off or my makeup off.’

It remained unclear what actions parents at the new school would take as the ‘gender identity’/’fetish prone’ teacher starts her new employment.

Nora Frances Henderson Secondary School is 30 miles south of Oakville Trafalgar High.