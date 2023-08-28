: About author bio at bottom of article.

GOP legal activist stabbed dead at New Hampshire home: Self defence homicide?

A well-respected Republican legal activist was fatally stabbed at his New Hampshire home this weekend, according to the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office. All parties involved were identified, with any potential arrest contingent on the result of ongoing investigations.

Alexander Talcott, 41, GOP activist and lawyer was found dead inside his Durham house early Saturday morning, the state attorney general said, according to NBC 10 Boston.

The legal activist was fatally stabbed in the neck the report stated. Talcott’s death was ruled a homicide.

No arrest announced come Monday

The GOP legal activist’s murder was under investigation.

All parties involved in the incident had been identified.

Investigators are trying to determine if the person who stabbed Talcott was acting in self-defense, the AG’s office said.

No arrest was announced on Sunday.

Talcott was remembered as ‘a staunch advocate for the core values of the Republican Party,’ who had an ‘unwavering belief in liberty, free markets and limited government,’ the state director for the New Hampshire chapter of the Republican National Lawyers Association (RNLA) told NBC 10 Boston.

‘Alex was an exceptionally skilled champion for the rule of law and the importance of fair and honest elections. We will forever honor Alex’s selfless dedication and profound contributions to our shared vision of liberty through legal processes,’ William O’Brien also said.

‘His legacy will undoubtedly inspire future generations within the RNLA and the greater legal community.’

Talcott was named the New Hampshire leader of the organization in 2021, WMUR previously reported.

Friend Chris Ager told WMUR that Talcott always wanted to lend a helping hand.

‘He always wanted to do more and he was very helpful. He wanted to help,’ Ager said.

‘He came to me many times just asking, ‘Hey Chris, how can I help?’ Never asking for anything in return. He was that kind of person. We’re really going to miss him a lot.’