Patrick Wade Daugherty, Indiana dad killed one day after his son dies as the father lost control of his car while driving to son’s home to pick out clothing for son’s burial.

Define tragedy? An Indiana man was killed in a car accident, just one day after losing his son. The father at the time was driving to his son’s home to pick out clothing for his upcoming funeral….

Patrick Wade Daugherty, 56, of Evansville, died when he lost control of his vehicle on North Lower Fort Knox Road in Knox County on May 30, WEVV reported.

His 36-year-old son, Patrick Wade Daugherty Jr, died the previous day. The circumstances surrounding the man’s death were unclear.

The father was driving to his son’s home to pick out clothes for son’s funeral when he was killed in car crash

‘[The dad’s] vehicle ran off the right side of the road, re-entered the roadway, looked like it over-corrected, exited the roadway a second time and struck a tree,’ Knox County Sheriff Doug Vantlin told WEVV.

‘We did measure out approximately 294 feet of skid marks prior to the vehicle striking the tree on the right side of the roadway.’

Shortly before the accident, Daughtery posted on Facebook that going to his son’s home to pick out clothes for his burial ‘was probably one of the hardest things I’ve ever done.’

Police are waiting on the results of toxicology tests to determine if drugs or alcohol played a role in the father’s car wreck.