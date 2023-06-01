Theresa Gooden lawsuit: Oklahoma parent accuses Edmond H.S of allowing trans student to use girl’s bathroom which led to her teen daughter being severely beaten by tran student. State law forbid students using restrooms except for the one assigned to their gender at birth.

An Oklahoma parent has filed a lawsuit against a school district after her teen daughter was ‘severely beaten’ by a 17 year old trans student in a school bathroom. The suit alleges the district failing to enforce a state law restricting restroom use for transgender people.

The lawsuit filed last Thursday by Theresa Gooden alleges that her 15-year-old daughter — identified as ‘E.G.’ — was ‘attacked and severely beaten’ in the girls’ restroom at Edmond Memorial High School by a 17-year-old transgender woman on Oct. 26, 2022.

According to the suit, the accused attacker was assigned male at birth, and was using the women’s bathroom despite a state law signed in May 2022 that requires public school students to use restrooms matching the sex on their birth certificates.

Birth certificate was not cited during school enrollment

Trans students who decline to follow the policy must use ‘a single-occupancy restroom or changing room.’

The alleged attacker was removed from the school by police on Oct. 21 after threatening E.G., the lawsuit states.

The school district in a statement in December said that it did not know the student was assigned male at birth because they only started attending Edmond Memorial days before the incident, FOX25 reported.

The student’s parents enrolled them as a woman without a birth certificate, which is not required to begin high school, the statement continued.

The lawsuit, however, accuses Edmond Memorial of allowing the trans student to continue using the women’s bathroom even after E.G. told assistant principal Maryjel Cochrane about their gender identity.

‘Not something that you would question…’

Gooden alleges that the subsequent bathroom beatdown left her daughter with ‘severe physical and mental injuries, severe physical and mental pain and suffering, and severe emotional distress.’

The plaintiff is seeking a jury trial.

In a video message sent to parents two months after the incident, Superintendent Dr. Angela Grunewald confirmed that the accused attacker was no longer enrolled at Edmond Memorial.

‘You may ask yourself how can that happen?’ Grunewald said at the time. ‘It’s hard to explain, but if a parent comes in and enrolls their child as a certain gender, and when you look at that child by all social norms they look and present themselves as that gender, it’s not something that you would question. Also in high school, birth certificates are not required to start school. So there was no birth certificate in the (student’s) file at the time to verify one way or another.’

Grunewald also acknowledged that the state bathroom policy was violated during the alleged fight, and said that ‘consequences were given for [the violation].’

‘We take our policies seriously, and we expect students to follow them,’ she said.

The parent is seeking $75,000 in damages.

Edmond Public Schools to date has declined media overtures for comment amid the ongoing lawsuit.