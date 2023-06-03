Loni Willison ex Baywatch star wife filmed smoking crack on Los Angeles streets as the former fitness model insists she is fine amid seemingly unresolved mental health issues.

A former ‘successful’ fitness model and ex wife of a Baywatch star has been filmed smoking crack in the streets of Los Angeles in the latest devolvement of a once heralded Hollywood celebrity.

Loni Willison, 40, the ex wife of Baywatch star, Jeremy Jackson was filmed over the weekend smoking from a crack pipe while covered in grime at a homeless encampment in LA’s Skidrow district.

Photos and video obtained by the dailymail show the 40 year old homeless woman pushing a shopping cart full of her belongings and rummaging through a dumpster while eating a hotdog.

Mental health and drug addiction issues

At one point the former fitness model stands on the street completely barefoot and smokes a cigarette with a blue cap on backwards, covering her shaved head.

When the down and out celebrity divorced her husband in 2014, Willison lost her job, and ultimately her home amid mental health issues and an addiction to crystal meth.

Reduced to living on the streets, and insisting she is fine and refusing offers of help, new images show Willison crouching next to a man and smoking meth from a glass pipe in broad daylight.

Domestic violence and toxic relationship

The California native was once a booming fitness model who posed for magazines like Glam Fit, Flavour Magazine, and Iron Man Magazine.

She and Jeremy Jackson married in 2012 at a resort in Laguna Beach, California.

The couple prior to their break up were often seen packing on the PDA at glamorous red carpet events and parties. Willison would later claimed that their marriage was secretly full of abuse.

The pair officially ended their relationship in 2014 and after going their separate ways, she made a series of bombshell allegations about her ex.

Willison first spoke out against him in 2015, after the former Baywatch star was booted from Celebrity Big Brother in the UK for exposing fellow housemate Chloe Goodman’s breasts.

At the time, Loni encouraged Chloe to press charges against Jeremy, while admitting that she regretted not taking her own experiences with him to the police.

‘I was in a bad place emotionally…’

She claimed he once tried to strangle her and said that he smashed their TV with beer bottles.

An August 2014 incident allegedly at the hands of Jackson reportedly left Willison with two broken ribs, an injured neck, and scratches on her face and body. But the case was dropped after Loni opted to not press charges.

She said in 2015, ‘I didn’t report him when he attacked me because I was scared. I was in a bad place emotionally and I didn’t want Jeremy to go to jail.’

Jeremy has faced his own problems since leaving Baywatch. He struggled with drug and alcohol addiction, and was arrested in 2015 for stabbing a woman during an argument.

In 2017 the former Hollywood celebrity struck a plea deal and was sentenced him to 270 days in LA County Jail and five years probation. After appearing in reality spin-offs, the TV hunk seemingly devolved into obscurity.

Former fixture at celebrity events to down and out

Following the couple’s marriage breakdown, it wasn’t only Jackson who struggled with sobriety and getting consistent work, but his former partner in crime, Loni Willison.

Formerly a fixture at glittering celebrity parties, Loni seemingly fell off the grid.

When she re-emerged nearly four years later, she was practically unrecognizable. Her signature blond locks were all cut off, her closet full of designer clothes was long gone, and she had lost her home.

At the time, Loni conceded suffering from a mental break in 2016 and started to believe that someone was sending electrical currents into her body – which could only be fixed by taking crystal meth.

Willison said she had worked as an assistant at a cosmetic surgery center in LA but was fired and then worked for a realtor who, she said, refused to pay her.

She couldn’t pay her rent or her car payments and ended up on the streets with just a suitcase.

Loni said in 2018 that she hadn’t showered for a year – keeping herself as dirty as possible to prevent being assaulted or raped on the streets. She also revealed she was robbed regularly.

‘I lost two jobs and everything crumbled. It’s been two years, I’ve been on the streets since,’ Loni previously told the dailymail.

Since then, Loni has rejected all attempts from family and friends to get her help, insisting that she’s ‘doing just fine’ and that she ‘has everything she needs’ on the streets.