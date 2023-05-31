: About author bio at bottom of article.

Quantaurius Simmons and Andres Brisco attack Sonic manager over wrong order at Tulsa, Oklahoma drive thru location. Worker hospitalized.

A man and a woman are alleged to have body slammed and beat an Oklahoma fast food manager after they were ‘incorrectly’ served a hot dog with jalapeños on top at a Tulsa drive thru.

Quantaurius Simmons and Andres Brisco arrived with two other people at a Sonic restaurant on Saturday and ordered a hot dog with a side of jalapeno poppers at around 7:30 p.m., according to Tulsa police.

The group however instead received a hot dog with jalapenos on it, triggering an argument between them and the Sonic employees, KTUL reported.

A manager at the at 81st Street and Lewis Avenue location stepped in a bid to defuse tensions, only for Simmons to get out of a vehicle and attempt to enter a closed-off section of the restaurant.

Fast food drama – are you luvin’ it?

Yes kids, you know where this is going…

When the manager tried to stop him, Simmons dragged the man outside and began beating him, punching him repeatedly, and body-slamming him to the ground, cops said.

Simmons from there proceeded to beat the manager, cops said.

But there was more to come.

As Simmons attacked the hapless worker, Brisco allegedly stepped out to join Simmons in beating the un-named manager.

Store security cameras captured the unfolding episode, with cops saying Brisco ended up hitting Simmons more in the wild brawl than she did the manager.

The employee was taken to a hospital with several injuries from the attack.

Simmons and Brisco were tracked down to the Red River apartment complex, in Riverside, where they were arrested on charges of aggravated assault and battery.