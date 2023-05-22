: About author bio at bottom of article.

Shelly Shears, Casa Grande, Arizona woman charged with second degree murder for fatally running over boyfriend with car following domestic dispute.

An Arizona woman has been accused of killing her boyfriend when a ‘bitter argument’ led to her fatally running over her partner.

Shelly Shears, 51, was arrested by Casa Grande police after they found 59-year-old victim Billy Stephens lying near a roadway of West Saguaro Street in serious condition around 8:30 a.m. Saturday.

The victim suffered ‘significant trauma’ and later died from his injuries after he was flown to a Phoenix hospital, police said.

Police said a domestic dispute escalated leading to a fatal vehicle/pedestrian collision.

‘Detectives discovered significant evidence to determine Shears and Stephens were in a verbal argument prior to her striking him with her vehicle,’ police said in a statement.

Shears remained at the scene before she was apprehended, cops said.

She was booked on second-degree murder charges, Casa Grande authorities said.

She’s being held at Pinal County Adult Detention Center, and the case was sent to the Pinal County Attorney’s Office for review.

Not immediately clear is what led to the woman getting in her car and fatally mowing her boyfriend down.