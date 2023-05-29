Fatima Mousa Mohammed CUNY law graduate commencement speaker demands revolution, decries the NYPD and military as fascist apparatus of capitalism. Social media vehemently responds.

A NY law graduate has created uproar in her commencement graduation speech in which she claimed US laws are based on white supremacy which oppress and suppress people and to attack the police and military which she decried as ‘fascist’.

Fatima Mousa Mohammed was chosen by City University of New York‘s law school to speak at the graduation ceremony on May 12 – only for the controversial speech captured on video to inflame social media commentators after it was posted online.

In her speech, Mohammed criticised the NYPD and the US military as ‘fascists’ and called on her peers to continue the ‘revolution’ against capitalism and racism across the country.

‘In the service of human needs’

The future lawyer claimed that black and brown prisoners are murdered daily in US jails – while also condemning CUNY for ‘cooperating with global violence.’

Stated Mohammed: ‘I chose CUNY school of law for its articulated mission to be law in the service of human needs.

‘One of very few legal institutions created to recognize that the law is a manifestation of white supremacy that continues to oppress and suppress people in this nation and around the world.’

She heralded the school and her alumni for ‘working to lift the façade of legal neutrality and confront the systems of oppression that wreck violence on them.

‘Systems that were created to feed an empire with a ravenous appetite for destruction and violence.

‘Institutions created to intimidate, bully, and censor, and stifle the voices of those who to resist.’

@CUNYLaw It’s disgusting that you chose a bigot like Fatima Mousa Mohammed as your commencement speaker. Amazing that someone like Yemen would criticize the social structure of America. Is she a joke? — Shane Locke (@ShaneLocke8) May 29, 2023

Perhaps Fatima Mousa Mohammed should return to her native Yemen and try spreading her radical bullcrap and see how receptive that government would react to her.#itAin’tTheUSABaby — Henry Zappile (@HZappile) May 29, 2023

‘Let us remember that daily brown and black men are being murdered by the state’

She thanked CUNY for being ‘one of the only’ universities who made a statement allowing students to organize protests ‘against Israeli settler colonialism.’ She claimed that Israel ‘indiscriminately rains bullets and bombs’ on Palestinians.

Mohammed listed a number of reasons to celebrate her peers – including their aiding of asylum seekers, saying: ‘We did all of this, in spite of the racism, selective activism, and self serving interests of CUNY central – an institution that continues to fail us.

‘That continues to cooperate with the fascist NYPD, the military, that continues to train IDF soldiers to carry out that same violence globally.’

‘Let us remember that daily brown and black men are being murdered by the state at Rikers…that there are refugees at the southern border who are still locked up.

‘That the murder of black men like Jordan Neely by a white man on the MTA is dignified by politicians like Eric Adams and Sen Chuck Schumer.

‘May [the joy, excitement and rage in the auditorium] be the fuel for the fight against capitalism, racism, imperialism and Zionism around the world.

‘No one person will save the world. No single movement will liberate the masses.

‘Those who brought the ferocity of the violence, those who carry the revolution, the people, the masses, those who brought the ferocity of the violence, those who need our protection.

This repulsive, damned creature was deliberately imported to our country. Likely given precedence over actual Americans for education. Fatima Mousa Mohammed will be able to practice law in America. She’s a sworn enemy of our civilization, genocidally anti-white, and yet… https://t.co/vyMqXsVit8 — Sailor (@MadelineSail) May 29, 2023

Widely repudiated on social media

‘They will carry this revolution.’

Throughout her speech, the law graduate paused to allow for supportive cheers and screams from audience members, parents, and fellow graduates.

The speech led to many criticizing the future lawyer.

Wrote one commentator: she must’ve been absent the day they taught that lawyers are professionally ethically obligated to uphold the law in a lawful manner.

Stated another: She took this honor and spews vile words against Israel, the US, the police, the law, and even CUNY itself! Shame on @CUNYLaw for providing a platform for spreading hate.

Wrote another: Miss Fatima Mousa Mohammed, if it was not for America you would not be standing where you are right now. If you hate America then you should move back to where your parents came from. Oppression try Saudi Arabia.

While another wrote: Why isn’t this considered terrorism?

Mohammed was previously a legal intern for the summer at the National Lawyers Guild the dailymail reports

Before graduating from the CUNY school of law, Mohammed attended from John Jay College and got a Bachelor’s in Law and Society with a minor in Human Rights Studies.

She told audience members at the ceremony that she is ‘from the rich soil of Yemen, raised by the humble streets of Queens.’

It’s understood that the clip of Mohammed’s speech was removed from YouTube by the law school, but they then re-released it following a public outcry.