And yet again. At least four people were killed, including an unknown gunman and several others, including two police officers, were wounded Monday in a mass shooting in northwestern New Mexico community before law enforcement shot and killed the suspect, authorities said.

The shootings occurred at around 11 a.m. in Farmington, a city of about 50,000 people that serves as a modern-day trading post to the adjacent Navajo Nation reservation and is a supply line and bedroom community to the region’s oil and natural gas industry, The Journal reported.

Witnesses in the area describe over 100 rounds being fired in the span of about 20 minutes, in front of a church. Several residents said gunfire was not uncommon in the neighborhood, but not to this level.

Police say at least three people have been killed and two police officers injured in a mass shooting in Farmington, New Mexico. The suspect was killed at the scene of the shooting, officials said, and the injured police officers are at a hospital in stable condition.

BREAKING: This appears to be the suspect in Farmington Mass Shooting getting shot by police.

No known motive

The city’s police department said in a Facebook post that at least three members of the public were killed and that officers confronted and killed a suspect at the scene. It also said two officers, including one of its own and a State Police officer, were wounded and were in stable condition at the San Juan Regional Medical Center.

‘The suspect’s identity is unknown and there are no other known threats at this time,’ police said, adding that city, San Juan County and State Police were involved.

Police did not release the names of those who were killed or wounded or give details about what led to the shootings.

At least 4 civilians were injured during Monday’s gun violence.

Multiple vehicles and houses were reported to have been struck by bullets.

Officers from the Farmington Police Department, San Juan County Sheriff’s Office and the New Mexico State Police were investigating the shooting, AP reported.

Currently numerous law enforcements are on the scene to a Mass shooting in Farmington, New Mexico According to authorities four people have been killed outside of a church…

‘You never think it’s going to happen here’

After the shootings were reported, the city’s schools were placed on what officials called ‘preventative lockdown.’

Middle school teacher Nick Akins, whose home is on a street near the crime scene that police locked down, described the neighborhood as a mostly great place to live, with a mix of homes, short-term rental apartments and churches.

‘It’s not like the roughest area in town, but it can be,’ he said. ‘We have great neighbors and rentals, people who come and go. We don’t always know everyone.’

Seeing Farmington in the national spotlight for yet another mass shooting, particularly one that occurred on his street, was surreal for him.

‘You never think it’s going to happen here and all of a sudden, in a tiny little town it comes here,’ Akins said.

Farmington is not far from where New Mexico borders Colorado, Utah and Arizona. In recent years, cafes and breweries have cropped up downtown alongside decades-old businesses that trade in Native American crafts from silver jewelry to wool weavings. Traveling Broadway shows make regular stops at the expansive community center auditorium, while rural lots on the outskirts are littered with disassembled oilfield equipment.

Last month Farmington police shot and killed a man at his front door after they went to the wrong address while responding to a domestic violence call.