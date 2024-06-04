: About author bio at bottom of article.

4 year old girl found dead, 6 year old sister rescued as...

Callie Burnett, Loranger, Louisiana mom murdered by boyfriend after abducting two kids, one of whom 4 year old girl is found dead while 6 year old sister survives in what is thought to be related to human trafficking scheme.

A 4-year-old girl was found dead and her 6-year-old sister was rescued in what Mississippi investigators believe may have related to human trafficking scheme.

The developments come after the girls’ mother, 35-year-old Callie Burnett, was found murdered at the family home in Loranger, Louisiana home early Thursday morning.

Police have since identified Burnett’s boyfriend Daniel Callihan as the main suspect, WDSU reported.

Jalie Burnett, 6, was discovered alive inside a car some in a wooded area in Jackson, Mississippi on Thursday. Her younger sister Erin’s dead body was a few yards away, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office said, according to WVUE.

‘Based on the crime scene, what it looks like, this may be the place where there has been some human trafficking done,’ Joseph Wade of the Jackson Police Department told reporters at a press conference. ‘We see cages, small animal cages.’

Jalie was taken to an area hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Investigators are working to determine how Erin died.

‘You don’t want to see that as a police chief. You don’t want to see that as a father,’ Wade said.

‘A coward took this child from her family.’

Callihan led cops to the girls after a bystander saw him for acting suspiciously, according to authorities.

Callie Burnett was missing for over 24 hours before being found ‘brutally murdered’ in the bedroom of her home authorities said.

Her children, who had been reported missing by their father on Wednesday, were nowhere to be found when their mother’s body was discovered by the victim’s father, police said.

The kids were kidnapped sometime before 8 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Louisiana State Police.

An Amber Alert was issued after noon, which said a man was wanted for questioning for a domestic violence incident that resulted in Burnett’s death.

Authorities continue to investigate.