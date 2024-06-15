Couple use Google instructions to legally squat home after owner goes to...

Arkansas couple, Kelly DeShields and Matthew Villagran arrested after using Google instructions to claim un-occuppied Maysville home while owner Gary Brankel was at a medical facility for treatment (only to then have a stress induced heart attack upon learning of strangers living in his home).

A 75 year old Arkansas home owner has told of having a ‘stress-induced’ heart attack after finding his home was ‘invaded’ by a couple of squatters who Googled for tips on how to ‘legally’ claim a ‘vacant’ home as their own.

Kelly DeShields, 54, and Matthew Villagran, 46, had been squatting in Gary Brankel’s Maysville home for at least a month, claiming they believed it to be unoccupied for years, FOX24 reported.

Brankel, however, had been staying at a treatment facility recovering from a medical issue only to return on May 30 to find the couple illegally occupying his residence.

Legal theft of home?

DeShields allegedly claimed ownership of the house after following instructions she found via Google, according to a probable cause affidavit after believing the home to have been ‘vacant for a number of years.’

‘She found information on the internet that led her to believe she could obtain the property by paying the property taxes and maintaining the residence and land,’ the document stated.

Deshields went on to show deputies at the Benton County Sheriff’s Office a receipt from the revenue office in Gravette demonstrating that she paid $162 in assessment fees on May 1 for Brankel’s home, 40/29 News reported.

Deshields later admitted that no one at the revenue office actually told her she could occupy the land.

According to an affidavit, an official with the Benton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of trespassing at a Maysville home on Highway 43 around 11:30am on May 30.

Squatters charged with burglary

The property was found occupied by Deshields and her boyfriend, Villagran, when Brankel’s caretaker arrived to collect personal belongings.

But there was more.

The couple is also accused of burning Brankel’s personal documents and home décor after they falsely laid claim to the home. Deputies said they found a fresh burn pile on the land with several destroyed items that belong to Brankel.

Officials said Brankel was hospitalized again after suffering a heart attack ‘due to the stress caused by the squatters.’

His current condition remains unclear, but he was able to confirm that he did not recognize DeShields and Villagran, nor did he ever give the ‘strangers’ permission to occupy his home.

DeShields and Villagran were eventually arrested on June 5 and charged with burglary.

The pair are in custody at the Benton County Detention Center, DeShields is being held on a $25,000 bond and Villagran on a $15,000 bond.

They are scheduled to appear in court on July 15.