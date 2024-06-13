Dr. Tony Evans, Dallas megachurch pastor at Oak Cliff Bible Fellowship Church resigns over sin committed many years ago, while insisting it wasn’t criminal as speculation mounts amongst his 10,000 congregants.

What sin did he commit…? A well known evangelical megachurch pastor in Texas has stepped down from his congregation after nearly 50 years while confessing to committing a mystery ‘sin,’ many years ago.

Dr. Tony Evans, 74, resigned as the lead pastor of Oak Cliff Bible Fellowship Church in Dallas on Sunday, following what he said were multiple meetings between himself and church elders.

Posted Evans in a statement on the church’s website: ‘The foundation of our ministry has always been our commitment to the Word of God as the absolute supreme standard of truth to which we are to conform our lives. When we fall short of that standard due to sin, we are required to repent and restore our relationship with God,’

‘Committed no crime…’

‘A number of years ago, I fell short of that standard,’ Evans said. ‘I am, therefore, required to apply the same biblical standard of repentance and restoration to myself that I have applied to others.’

Evans insisted he had ‘committed no crime’ but ‘did not use righteous judgment in my actions.’

‘In light of this, I am stepping away from my pastoral duties and am submitting to a healing and restoration process established by the elders,’ Evans wrote. ‘This will afford me a needed time of spiritual recovery and healing.’

The ‘elder board’ of his ministry said they are ‘obligated to govern the church in accordance with the scriptures.’

‘Dr. Evans and the elders agree that when any elder or pastor falls short of the high standards of scripture, the elders are responsible for providing accountability and maintaining integrity in the church,’ the church’s statement read.

Why now?

Evans urged his congregation members to continue without him as he said Associate Pastor Bobby Gibson would guide the church forward.

‘During this time, it is critical that the ministry of OCBF continue as vibrantly as ever. Remember, you serve the Lord Jesus Christ, not a man,’ he wrote.

Further details on what ‘sin’ Evans committed in his past that prompted him to step down from his tenured position were not shared.

Evans says he intends to continue to worship at Oak Cliff during the process while stating that Pastor Bobby Gibson and church leadership would keep its members informed on how things will continue moving forward.

‘I have never loved you more than I love you right now, and I’m trusting God to walk me through this valley,’ Evans concluded. ‘Thank you for your love, prayers, support, and forgiveness as I continue my spiritual healing journey.’

Longtime church member James Harris Jr. was in ‘shock’ over the popular pastor’s abrupt resignation.

‘He’s a staple in the community,’ Harris Jr. told CBS News. ‘I think he is one of the most known pastors in the nation.’

Foremost on congregants minds was why their church leader had decided to step down now, after ‘many years’ since the alleged sin and why Evans declined to share the incident with his followers.

Dr. Evans, the first Black person to earn a doctorate of theology from Dallas Theological Seminary, founded the Oak Cliff Bible Fellowship in 1976 along with his friend Rev. Crawford Loritts as a Bible study group, according to the church’s website.

It has grown to over 10,000 members and 100 different ministries reaching people ‘locally and abroad.’

Evans, who is also the author of several bestselling worship books, hosts the daily, worldwide radio show ‘The Alternative,’ which airs in over 130 countries.

His statement did not clarify if he would be stepping away from those duties.