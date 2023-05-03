Dezirae Andersen, Littleton, Colorado woman and aspiring model/actress jumps to her suicide death from OYO Times Square hotel after physical altercation with boyfriend, Tyler Griffin who is now arrested.

A Colorado tourist visiting NYC with her boyfriend and her eight month old baby daughter, jumped to her suicide death from a Times Square hotel roof top moments after becoming embroiled in a physical altercation with her boyfriend in their 10th floor room.

Dezirae Andersen, 20, was found dead after plunging from the roof of the OYO Times Square hotel on West 47th Street around 10.30pm on Tuesday.

Andersen, an aspiring model and her boyfriend Tyler Griffin, 24, had been staying in the hotel with their eight-month-old baby girl after traveling from Littleton, CO, the nypost reported.

Hours before her death, the aspiring actress posted a video of Times Square on her social media, with her friends paying tribute to the ‘beautiful soul’.

Police say that Anderson and Griffin got into a fight in their hotel room on the 10th floor of the building.

Physical altercation spilled out from 10th floor room onto hallway

Griffin is accused of punching Andresen repeatedly before their brawl spilled out into the hallway.

He then reportedly yanked the baby’s arm forcefully, causing the little girl to fall down a flight of stairs, according to the nypost.

A hotel guest caught the infant, who miraculously did not sustain any injuries in the fall, but was hospitalized for an evaluation.

Authorities say that Andersen then made her way to the roof before jumping to her death, with police responding to a 911 call of an assault.

When officers arrived, they discovered the young woman on the second-floor scaffolding outside of the hotel, unconscious and unresponsive.

A GoFundMe has been set up for the young mother to help her family return her body home to Colorado.

Friends and family have paid tribute to the aspiring actress, writing that she was a ‘great mama’ and that her ‘name will live on in your daughter.’

Manner and cause of death yet to be determined

Griffin was taken into custody and arrested on charges of assault, reckless endangerment and acting in a manner injurious to a child under 17.

He was described as being in an emotionally disturbed state and had to be shocked with a stun gun in the lobby of the hotel as they took him into custody.

A preliminary investigation had determined the woman’s injuries are indicative of a fall from an elevated position.

The city’s Medical Examiner’s office has not yet determined the manner and cause of death. No other details are available at this time.

Griffin’s arraignment is scheduled for Wednesday.

Police said the 8-month-old baby will be under the care of The city’s Administration for Children’s Services.