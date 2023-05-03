Colorado woman 20 jumps to her death from Times Sq rooftop from Oyo Hotel moments after fight with boyfriend, Tyler, Griffin of Littleton, Colorado.

A 20 year old Colorado woman fell to her death from the roof of a Manhattan hotel late Tuesday night moments after being embroiled in a fight with her 24 year old boyfriend.

Police said they were interviewing the boyfriend, who is also from Colorado, about what happened, the New York Daily News reported.

Acccording to WPIX, the woman’s altercation with the 24-year-old man from a 10th floor room, spurred several 911 calls from other hotel guests at the Oyo Hotel in Times Square, located at 157 West 47th Street.

Police sources said officers had to use a Taser on the boyfriend to subdue him.

The 24-year-old was identified as Tyler Griffin of Littleton, Colorado. He was taken to Bellevue Hospital for an evaluation.

Officers also found a one year old baby in the hotel room – determined to be the couple’s child. The boyfriend was taken to a hospital for an evaluation and found to be unharmed, sources said.

The 20-year-old woman was found dead on a a two-story scaffolding alongside the 9-story OYO Times Square Hotel on 47th Street.

Police said they’re unsure if the woman went to the rooftop alone and whether she fell, jumped, or was pushed.

Police found Griffin in the room where the 20-year-old woman had been staying. The authorities said the room had been trashed, as if there had been some type of altercation between the pair. Griffin allegedly hit the woman multiple times during the domestic dispute that trashed their hotel room, ABC7NY reported. Though an NYPD spokesperson did not provide further details, according to the news outlet police are now investigating the possibility Griffin attacked the woman before she jumped. Authorities said they do not believe at this point that Griffin threw the young woman or pushed her off the building, according to NBC4 News. #ICYMI Woman falls to her death at OYO Hotel Times Square #NYC on W 47th St in Midtown Manhattan Found on scaffolding after reportedly jumping from hotel roof. A hotel guest interviewed believes the woman was pushed 📹Dakota Santiago/@FreedomNTV

(Desk@freedomnews.tv to license) pic.twitter.com/QWIwFA61zV — FreedomNews.Tv FNTV (@FreedomNTV) May 3, 2023 Boyfriend repeatedly punched girlfriend A report from the nypost cited a police source saying the boyfriend having ‘repeatedly’ punched the girlfriend, leaving her bruised up. The couple’s altercation spilled out into the hallway, where Griffen allegedly yanked the baby’s arm ‘in a forceful manner,’ causing the infant to tumble down the stairs to the ninth floor, cops and sources said. ‘Don’t hurt the baby!’ a woman yelled, according to the sources. Another hotel guest caught the child, who was not hurt but hospitalized for an evaluation, cops said. Witnesses lost sight of the couple afterward, but police believe the young mom made her way to the roof of the hotel and jumped, according to cops and sources. Police said there were no direct witnesses, and continued to look for surveillance video and more evidence.

Griffin was taken into custody and arrested on charges of assault, reckless endangerment and acting in a manner injurious to a child under 17.

Officials said the young woman’s identity has not yet been released until next of kin has been notified.