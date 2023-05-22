California dad killed helping ducks cross Rocklin, California road in front of kids as 17 year old driver plowed into Good Samaritan. No charges.

Killed while offering an act of kindness. A California father died after being struck by a car Thursday night while helping a family of ducks cross a busy road, witnesses said.

The crash took place at Stanford Ranch Road and Park Drive in the city of Rocklin, about 22 miles from Sacramento, just after 8 p.m.

Tragically the man was hit by a 17-year-old female driver and killed as his helpless children watched on from the family car.

‘Everyone was clapping’

William Wimsatt, a 12-year-old boy who witnessed the Good Samaritan‘s actions moments earlier, told KCRA 3 the man had stepped out of his car to help the ducks avoid traffic.

‘He got out of the car and was shooing the ducks and everyone was clapping because he was being really nice,’ William said.

The young boy took photos of the man, who has not been identified, with his cellphone as he and the ducks crossed in front of his mother’s car.

‘He helped them get up over the curb because all the little baby duckies were having trouble and then he walked in front of our car,’ the boy recalled.

After the ducks made it safely to the other side of the road, William said, onlookers in their cars applauded the man’s actions.

Victims’ children witnessed horrifying crash

‘My mom rolled down the window and said, ‘Good job, good job,’ and I said, ‘Good job’ to him too.’

Right after that, William said, the man was struck by a car that seemingly came out of nowhere.

‘I didn’t see the car actually hit him. All I remember is the sound and then him flying across the intersection,’ the 12 year old said.

‘His shoes and one of his socks were right in front of our car.’

Another woman, Summer Peterson, told KOVR that her child also saw the tragedy unfold.

‘They were saying, ‘Oh, it’s so cute. It’s so nice of him.’ And then all of a sudden he was hit by a car,’ she told the outlet at a makeshift memorial for the man on Friday.

After the accident, William’s mother got out of her car and comforted the man’s children, who were sitting in their own car and who had witnessed the crash.

No charges

A makeshift memorial — full of rubber duckies and flowers — was set up on the corner where the accident occurred.

William said he hopes people remember the man for his kindness.

‘He was the only person to get out of the car and try and help them and probably the nicest person in the entire area. It’s not fair,’ he said.

Police are still investigating the cause of the fatality.

The driver, a 17-year-old girl, is cooperating with authorities and is not currently facing any charges. No arrest was made.

DUI is not suspected, KOVR reported.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Rocklin Police Department.