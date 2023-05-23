Casey Rivara California dad killed helping ducks cross Rocklin road

California dad of two mowed down by car id helping ducks cross...

Casey Rivara California dad of two killed helping ducks cross Rocklin road as kids watched as Good Samaritan was mowed down by passing car driven by teen. No charges pressed.

A California father who was killed by a teenage driver while helping a family of ducks make its way across a Rocklin road has been identified as as dad-of-two Casey Rivara.

The ‘kind’ and ‘compassionate’ 41 year-old parked his car by the side of the road and ushered the mother and her family of ducklings across the intersection of Park Drive and Stanford Ranch Boulevard in Rocklin, California on Friday evening, when tragedy struck.

It was at the very moment, witnesses had begun clapping the Good Samaritan‘s feat that the man was hit by a 17-year-old female driver and killed as his helpless children, eleven and six, watched on from the family car.

‘The family is trying to figure out how to recover and keep going’

A Placer County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson told NBC News the unnamed driver was cooperating, and that it was unlikely she’d be charged over the death.

In the aftermath of the incident Rivara’s heartbroken aunt Tracey Rivara created a GoFundMe page to raise money for Casey’s widow, Angel.

Writing on the site, Ms Rivara wrote in tribute to her nephew: ‘Casey was the kindest, most amazing husband and father. Even his last act in this world was a sign of his compassion.

‘The family is trying to figure out how to recover and keep going after this immense loss’ she added.

Ms Rivara described how family-man Casey had met the love of his life, Angel, in high school when they were just 17, ‘they quickly fell madly in love and remained inseparable partners for the past 23 years’ she wrote.

The couple shared two children, Sophia and James, now eleven and six, who attended Maria Montessori Charter Academy.

‘It was a scene I won’t ever unsee’

‘His family was Casey’s world, and to remain even closer to them he had recently started working at their children’s school’ his aunt wrote.

‘He loved working at the school as he was able to positively impact other children.’

Maria Montessori Charter Academy confirmed Rivera was an employee but did not want to comment further.

Rivara’s final act of kindness was captured by 12-year-old William Wimsatt, the child of another driver.

Speaking to 3KCRA William said: ‘He got out of the car, he was shooing the ducks everyone was clapping because he was being really nice.’

‘He helped them get up on the curb because the baby duckies were having trouble.’

The Wimsatt family thanked Rivara for his good deed, but moments later a car travelling eastbound on Stanford Ranch Boulevard struck and killed the good Samaritan.

‘All I remember is the sound and then him flying across the intersection,’ he added, ‘his shoes and one of his socks were right in front of our car.’

‘He was the only person to get out of the car and try and help them and probably the nicest person in the entire area. It’s not fair,’ William said.

After the incident William’s mother got out of her car and comforted the man’s children who were sitting in the man’s parked car, and unfortunately witnessed the collision.

The Wimsatt family have since contributed $1000 to the family’s GoFundMe page.

Summer Peterson who along with her children saw the tragedy unfold created a temporary memorial at the site of the crash, with locals leaving flowers, with her son bringing rubber ducks in tribute to the man’s last act of kindness.

‘My son wanted to bring rubber duckies and flowers to this gentlemen who lost his life, he was a father,’ the mother told CBS 13.

Amie Grout, who arrived at the scene moments after the collision wrote on a neighborhood Facebook post about the incident: ‘It was a scene I won’t ever unsee. To all the amazing Rocklin residents flying out of their cars to help, men with shirts off ready to make tourniquets for the victim, to the men and women in their cars praying for this man, my hearts are with all of you.’

No arrest or charges made

Another, Dustin Goodshall, said that CPR had to be administered.

Rocklin Police said the 17-year-old female driver remained at the scene after the accident and is cooperating fully with the investigation. No arrest or charges were made.

In a statement the police department said: ‘The driver remained at the scene of the collision.

‘Emergency first responders arrived to assist, however the man died at the scene. The Major Accident Investigation Team was activated and responded to the area.

‘No arrest was made, and the incident is still under investigation’ they added.

‘We would like to extend our condolences to all involved in this tragic event.’

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Rocklin Police Department.