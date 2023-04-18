Richard Raciak, Orlando, Florida man claims self defense in shooting death of girlfriend, Allison Sheehan who he shot four times in the back during argument.

‘I had to put her down.’ A Florida man accused of fatally shooting his girlfriend in the back has claimed self-defense, authorities said.

Richard Raciak, 48, of Orlando, was arrested Sunday and charged with first-degree murder with a firearm, in the shooting death of 46-year-old woman, Allison Marie Sheehan according to a Orange County Sheriff’s Office FB release.

The sheriff’s office said it received a call about a shooting at about 12:40 a.m. EDT, WFTV reported. They arrived and saw a woman, who had been shot, according to the outlet.

Allison Sheehan was taken to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Family members told WFTV that Raciak and Sheehan had been in a relationship for approximately eight years.

‘I had to put her down’

According to an arrest affidavit, Raciak remained at the scene after the shooting. He allegedly called his father and said that Sheehan was shot in ‘self-defense.’

Deputies said that Raciak allegedly said that he and Sheehan had been arguing, adding that the victim ‘came at’ him, WFTV reported. He also allegedly stated that he believed the woman was going to ‘claw his eyes out.’

Raciak allegedly told deputies that he originally intended to shoot Sheehan in the leg so that she would ‘chill,’ according to the television station.

According to the arrest affidavit, Raciak admitted that she shot the victim four times when her back was turned to him.

‘I had to put her down, self-defense only choice I had,’ Raciak allegedly wrote in a text message, according to the affidavit. ‘Waiting on the cops.’

Raciak was arrested and taken to the Orange County Jail, where he is being held without bail, online records show.