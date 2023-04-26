Megan & Gunner Farr, Zavalla, Tx couple forcibly tattoo their 2 kids

Megan and Gunner Farr, Zavalla, Texas couple arrested forcibly tattoo their two children, then cutting their skin to remove ink after CPS becoming involved.

Probably not the parents of the year. A Texas couple was arrested Monday for tying down their two young children and tattooing them — before cutting their skin in a bid to remove the ink when authorities became involved.

The mother and stepfather, Megan and Gunner Farr of Zavalla, allegedly restrained their kids — ages 5 and 9 — with rope, covering their mouths with tape and blindfolding them with a rag as they pressed the tattoo needle into their skin, KTRE reported.

The pair tattooed the 5-year-old’s foot and the 9-year-old’s shoulder, an arrest affidavit stated.

Once Child Protective Services (CPS) got involved, Megan, 27, and Gunner Farr, 23, reportedly sought to conceal the kids’ tattoos by cutting, scraping and scrubbing the tattooed areas. They also attempted to remove the ink by rubbing lemon juice.

‘There were visible injuries on the child at the specific location of the tattoo and it appeared that the flesh was removed from the body at the tattoo location and this happened about the time that CPS got involved in the allegations of the child abuse,’ interim Zavalla Police Chief Lt. James Denby told KTRE.

Questions raised when children’s biological father & stepmom spotted ink on children

The children’s biological father and their stepmother had spotted the ink and questioned their mother about it, the outlet reported. When asked about the tattoos, Megan Farr laughed and drove off, he said.

The kids’ dad then called child services who began investigating and notified police on April 17, Denby said. The next day, CPS removed the 9- and 5-year-old as well as their two younger siblings and took the two kids involved to the hospital for treatment.

Police interviewed the children about the alleged abuse and recovered a tattoo kit during the course of their week-long investigation.

‘Someone came forward and turned in a tattoo kit that she claimed was loaned to Gunner to perform tattoos. She didn’t know it was going to be performed on a child,’ Denby said.

Zavalla police arrested both Megan and Gunner Farr Monday. Megan was charged with two counts of injury to a child and unlawful restraint and Gunner was charged with one count each of injury to a child and unlawful restraint. They are each being held on a bond amount totaling $35,000. according to KTRE.

The couple’s children are in CPS custody. A GoFundme has since been organized to bring back the 9 year old and five year old.

Not immediately clear is what led to the biological mother and stepmother seeking to tattoo the two children.