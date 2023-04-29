Erick Aguirre shoots Elliot Nix fake parking attendant over $40

Erick Aguirre kills fake Eado parking attendant, Elliot Nix over $40, returns to resumer dinner date with woman after momentarily excusing him from dinner table.

A dinner date with a killer twist. A 29 year old man is accused of ‘momentarily’ stepping out of a Texas restaurant while dining with a woman, shooting dead a fake parking attendant who hoodwinked him out of $40 before returning to finish dinner with his date.

Erick Aguirre, 29, was out on probation for an aggravated assault when he allegedly shot dead 46-year-old Elliot Nix in Houston on April 11 over the phony parking scheme, police said.

Aguirre, who is facing murder charges, appeared in court on Thursday, with bond set at $200,000, KPRC reported.

According to investigators, Aguirre and the woman parked separately in a lot in the city’s EaDo neighborhood. The pair was approached by Nix, who lied and said he was a parking attendant and asked for $40 for both of their cars.

Aguirre then walked to a corner store, got the cash and paid Nix before he and his date sat down at local burger joint Rodeo Goat, investigators said.

What to do when you get scammed?

And that would have been the end of it, except for what happened next.

‘There was a waiter who knew that the guy was scamming people for parking, and he advised them, ‘Hey, that guy is scamming you for parking,’’ an attorney for Aguirre’s date, Rick DeToto, told the outlet.

Yes kids, you know where this is going …

An enraged Aguierre was then spotted by witnesses at a nearby smoke shop sprinting back to his car, grabbing a handgun (which he wasn’t allowed to possess on account of being a felon) and chasing Nix down the street. A witness said he didn’t see the shooting but heard a gunshot blast shortly before 8 p.m.

Aguierre allegedly shot Nix and left his body on the side of the road, investigators said.

Aguierre then ‘nonchalantly’ (as one does when they get square with a scammer, right?) walked back, put the gun (justice is justice, right?) back in his car and returned to the restaurant, cops said.

The man allegedly told his date that ‘everything was fine’ and that he just scared the man, according to court documents.

Gun violence as retribution at any cost

‘…At some point, [Aguierre] said he was uncomfortable with the restaurant and they left’ to eat somewhere else, DeToto told KPRC.

Legal scholars have since weighed in on the shooting death.

‘The penal code in Texas, and in 49 other states, and in most civilized countries, doesn’t give you any legal basis to shoot and kill someone who ripped you off,’ KPRC 2 Legal Analyst Brian Wice said. ‘This could have been theft by false pretense. But regardless of whether or not it was, the penal code, not to mention common sense, says that you can’t use deadly force.’

Welcome to the wild wild west, where you never get ripped off… and then some.