Don Lemon fired: CNN anchor axed over misogynist sexist attitude as cable giant dumps long time employee as cable media continues to suffer viewership loss and ad revenue dilemma.

When it rains it pours. In the third media honcho to be fired in the space of one day in the land of cable media giants, CNN’s Don Lemon was on Monday booted from the network following consternation over his sexist on air behavior.

The axing came as a great surprise to Lemon who took to social media to express his displeasure over the network’s ‘lack of decency’ to tell him to his face that he was out.

Posted Don Lemon on Twitter: ‘I was informed this morning by my agent that I have been terminated by CNN. I am stunned. After 17 years at CNN I would have thought someone in management would have had the decency to tell me directly.

‘At no time was I ever given any indication that I would not be able to continue to do the work I have loved at the network.

‘It is clear that there are some larger issues at play. With that said, I want to thank my colleagues and the many teams I have worked with for an incredible run. They are the most talented journalists in the business, and I wish them all the best.’

Tucker fired from Fox News on the same day Don Lemon is fired from CNN … what are the odds? Cable news is a dying form of media. There are Twitter accounts that generate more video views and impressions than a segment on cable news. There are podcasts with larger audiences. — Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) April 24, 2023

It’s going to be so funny watching Don Lemon complain and call everyone racist because he got fired today and no one will care at all meanwhile Tucker Carlson leaving Fox has an entire country mourning. It’s not racism, Don, you just suck. — Ada Lluch 🇪🇸 (@ada_lluch) April 24, 2023

CNN under the weight of forced to having to reinvent itself as viewership lags

CNN chief executive officer Chris Licht confirmed the firing in an internal message, thanking Lemon for 17 years on air and telling staff he would ‘forever be a part of the CNN family.’

Licht added that he was ‘committed’ to the success of CNN This Morning, the flailing morning news show Lemon had been helming with anchors Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins.

Lemon has been mired in controversy in recent months following mounting claims about alleged misogyny at the network.

During a segment of CNN This Morning in February, Lemon said that women who were older than 40 years old were ‘past their prime,’ causing outrage among staffers and viewers alike.

He made the comments while discussing presidential candidate Nikki Haley’s proposal that politicians ages 75 and up should face mental competency tests

Lemon, who at 56 is five years older than Haley, 51, said the politician should tread lightly on the topic because ‘a woman is in their prime in 20s and 30s and maybe 40s.’

Harlow and Collins responded with apparent incredulity to the comment, only for Lemon to double down and insist that if viewers ‘Google it’ they would see he was right.

Other commentators wondered if Lemon had meant to say a woman’s ability to bear children past the age of 40 were the more difficult and past their ideal birthing prime in their mid 20’s – nevertheless many still expressed discontent that such comments should have ever been made either way.

Both co-anchors reportedly stormed off the set after the segment, and Lemon’s position at the network was cast into doubt as staffers and viewers alike called for his sacking over what they said was just another incident in a long pattern of troubling misogynistic behavior from Lemon.

The long time anchor’s sacking comes as Tucker Carlson was fired on Monday over FOX News Dominion debacle along with NBC Universal CEO Jeff Shell for having an inappropriate relationship with an NBC anchor – this as cable media continues to cede territory to independent media and lagging in advertising revenue.