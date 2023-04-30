Brayden Bahme, Cheney H.S student killed upon becoming impaled through the eye during gym class in a freak accident.

A Washington state high school has been left traumatised after a 16 year old sophomore student was killed in a ‘freak accident’ after becoming impaled through the eye by a goal post during gym class.

Brayden Bahme died on Thursday following the tragic incident at Cheney High School.

It’s unclear exactly how the accident occurred, with school officials saying the teen was running during a gym class when he fell onto a goal post and was impaled through the eye.

Brayden was taken to a children’s hospital where he later died from his injuries, KREM reported.

Ben Ferney, superintendent of Cheney School District, called Bahme’s death a ‘tragic accident’ in a statement Friday.

Sophomore student remembered

The boy’s family is now fundraising to help pay for his funeral on a GoFundMe page.

‘It’s with a heavy heart that we have to say goodbye to Brayden. Our entire family appreciates the outreach of support.

‘This go-fund-me will be used to take care of Brayden’s final burial arrangements and immediate needs of the family.

‘All remaining funds will be used for a youth fishing program in honor of Brayden “fish pockets” Bahme,’ a description on the page read.

Some of his teammates returned to the football field this week to pay tribute to him along with his mother, Heather.

In a Facebook post, Brayden’s aunt Holly said: ‘It’s with a heavy heart that we share with our family, friends and Cheney high school community that Heaven gained an angel last night.

‘As you can imagine this is a tragic loss and his parents and siblings appreciate your grace in giving them time and space as they mourn.

‘They asked that instead of spreading sadness and anger, we share love and our favorite memories of Bray.’

In a message that some called cold-hearted, the school said: ‘While it is important to allow all the opportunity to experience grief, it is also important to maintain as normal a routine as possible regarding school activities.

‘There may be a variety of reactions to the unforeseen loss of Brayden and reactions to loss do not have a timeline.’