Alexa Bartell, Arvada, Colorado woman, 20, killed by large rock thrown through windshield while driving from work, Wednesday night. No arrests.

A Colorado woman was killed when she was hit by a rock that went through her windshield while driving her car Wednesday night.

Alexa Bartell, 20, had been driving northbound near the 10600 block of Indiana Street in Arvada in her yellow Chevy Spark at 10.45pm on Wednesday when the rock smashed through her windshield and struck her.

At the time of the incident, Bartell was on the phone with a friend only to cease speaking midstream upon the rock entering the vehicle and killing her instantly, CBS News reported.

The concerned friend tracked the location of Bartell’s phone and drove to the location only to find her already dead.

Authorities believe the suspect(s) threw the rock from a vehicle or possibly from the side of the road. A truck seen near the scene was being investigated as a potential lead.

Rock hurtling the new blood sport

Bartell’s death is believed to be part of a larger overnight crime spree involving rock hurtling, authorities said.

The killing was the fourth of five rock-hurling incidents reported from 10pm onwards on Wednesday night, causing minor injuries to two other drivers.

Jefferson County authorities said they found the rock that killed Bartell.

Police are searching for a number of suspects and have issued an appeal to the public for any information.

Spokesman Carlin Tilley said murder charges would be recommended upon an arrest.

The representative of Jefferson County added that the rocks in question appeared to be a type commonly used in landscaping.

A news alert read: ‘We are working with Boulder County Sheriff’s Office, Arvada Police and Westminster Police to gather information. We believe there may be more victims.

‘Investigators need the public’s help identifying and locating the suspects involved in these crimes.

‘If you were in any of these areas and witnessed anything related to the suspect vehicle or the suspects who may have been inside, call the JCSO tip line at 303-271-5612. No piece of information is insignificant.

‘If you have home security or dash cameras that may have caught the vehicle driving by, we want to hear from you.’