Fatima Suarez St Louis family harassed and tormented by Judy Kline Missouri racist caught on doorbell camera terrorizing Mexican-American household.

‘You’re not American!’ A seemingly crazed woman aka ‘St Louis Karen’ has been charged with multiple offenses after she was caught on a doorbell camera repeatedly threatening and wielding a hammer at a Missouri Mexican-American family.

Fatima Suarez, the victim and ongoing recipient of the abuse said the vitriol had been going on for a year as Judy Kline, a woman Suarez and her family had no prior interaction with, would frequently come to the door, damage property and steal the family mail.

According to KMOV, the family obtained a restraining order against Kline, only for the woman to continue coming to the family’s house and harassing them.

Video from their Ring camera last week finally caught Kline red handed, as she screamed racist remarks at the Suarez family.

‘It scared my family. It scared me,’ Fatima Suarez told ABC News. ‘I’ve cried. It was really stressful to see her keep coming back.’

‘You’re not American. Get off my property!’

Nothing was done about the harassment and intrusions until Suarez posted video from the doorbell camera to TikTok, where it amassed several million views.

Come Tuesday, the St. Louis Circuit Attorney charged Kline with burglary, property damage and unlawful use of a weapon after elevating a warrant application related to the case.

There are five videos on Suarez’s YouTube channel, including one (see above) where Kline wields a hammer and continuously rings the doorbell.

At several points in the videos, Kline refers to the family’s house as ‘my home’.

‘What the hell are you doing in my home? Get out b****! Get out! It’s my home!,’ she screams.

Along with, ‘You’re not American. Get off my property!’ and ‘Illegals live in here! Get out!’

Suarez believes the harassment might have continued unpunished had social media not spread the word.

How was one crazed woman able to continue harassing a St Louis family?

‘I’ve seen similar stories on TikTok going on, and I thought maybe that would help my family out as well,’ she told ABC News. ‘But I never knew it would blow up like that, and it did. So I’m thankful for everybody that made it viral because now [there’s] going to be hopefully action taken.’

The first recorded visit Kline made to the home was on January 5, 2022, according to a probable cause statement.

Kline went behind the home and used a hammer to break in through the basement door while Suarez’s father and then-four-year-old sister were in the house.

The intruder smashed a glass door on the family’s drier and yelled insults at Suarez’s father while holding the hammer over her head.

Kline was arrested that day and charged with aggravated burglary and property damage, but Suarez says the abuse continued.

‘I always call the cops, and all the times that I call them, they only kept her for like 72 hours and then she was released,’ Suarez claimed. ‘That’s why she had the opportunity to keep coming back.’

Does justice exist?

Kline continued to visit the home, including as recently as the week before her indictment.

Fatima Suarez says they are still not convinced Kline will stay away, with the St. Louis PD noting that Kline is not in their custody.

Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner’s office said in a statement: ‘The CAO has elevated the warrant application related to this case, and is awaiting the video evidence that was not initially submitted, and that is now circulating on the Internet.’

Suarez previously sent police videos of the intrusions, with police inaction souring her on her dreams of working in law enforcement.

‘At one point, I wanted to become part of the justice system, like a cop or something,’ she said, ‘but because of how they are with other people, how they treat other people, how they don’t care about cases. … I don’t really trust them as much anymore.’

Which might be a round about way of saying, sometimes police share the same bias and discrimination towards victims as the alleged perpetrators…