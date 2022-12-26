Tevin Williams Florida man beats roommate’s raccoon with hammer, threatens to kill neighbor with sewing needle following altercation at Mount Dora residence.

Probably not having a very good month… A Florida man is alleged to have beaten his roommate’s pet raccoon with a hammer and threatened to kill her and his neighbor earlier this month.

Tevin Keason Williams, 31, is accused of beating the animal and shooting it with a BB gun on Dec. 14, moments after he held a sewing needle to his neighbor’s neck, according to an arrest report cited by CBS12.

Williams’ roommate told Lake County Sheriff deputies that when she arrived at her home on Circle Drive in Mount Dora, Williams came out and began pounding on her car. The man allegedly yelled ‘I’m going to kill you,’ according to an arrest affidavit.

A neighbor waved her over to get her away from the crazed man according to the arrest affidavit. The neighbor told sheriff deputies that Williams came onto his porch and held a sewing needle up to his neck, threatening to kill him.

He also told the deputies that Williams beat the raccoon and shot it in the neck with a BB gun according to the arrest affidavit.

Did pet raccoon survive brutal attack?

Sheriff deputies found the badly beaten animal in the grass in the back of the home, out of its kennel. They also recovered the hammer and spotted a bloody matt nearby.

‘The animal was taken out of its kennel and left in the grass after it was attacked by the defendant,’ the affidavit stated citing the arresting officer. ‘A few feet from the raccoon I observed a blue mat with what appeared to be a blood stain on from the animal.’

The raccoon was still breathing when the deputies found it. It’s unclear if it survived the attack.

Williams was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated animal cruelty. He was booked into Lake County Jail and was released three days later after posting $6,000.

A judge issued a court order requiring that Williams not have any contact with the victims and stay at least 500 feet away from them.

Williams is currently scheduled to appear in court for his arraignment at 8:30 a.m. on Jan. 9, court records show.

Each of the charges against Williams are third-degree felonies punishable by a maximum five years in state prison according to Law and Crime.