Kasey Wise Parma, Ohio woman charged with animal cruelty after her pet Husky dog dies in a hot car. No less than 20 prior animal-related criminal citations going back less than one year.

‘Why are you being so mean?’ These are the words a Parma, Ohio woman uttered as she was being led away by police just moments after an animal control officer takes stock of the woman’s pet dog she left to die in a hot car.

Kasey Wise, upon her arrest last month was charged with one count of felonious prohibitions concerning companion animals, according to the Parma Police Department.

The charge follows the 31 year old woman having a history of past animal-related violations faces, who now faced another criminal charge after her pet dog died in her hot car.

Officers responded to a Kenmore Avenue address on the afternoon of June 10 after Wise reported that her pet Husky dog was locked inside her car, motionless according to a police report cited by KWTX.

Wise had reportedly told a 911 dispatcher that the dog had been in her 2018 Kia car since approximately 4 a.m. that day — nearly 11 hours, according to Fox 8 News.

‘He’s dead. I want her f****** arrested.’

Parma Police PIO Dan Ciryak said Wise has had at least 20 animal-related criminal citations dating back to September 2020.

When the animal control officer arrived at the scene, she reportedly said, ‘He’s dead. I want her f****** arrested.’

As a police officer led Wise to a police cruiser, police bodycam video shows Parma Animal Control officer Julie Kocik, yelling at her, ‘Get out of here before f—ing kill you.’

After video of the arrest went viral, the Parma police issued a statement apologizing for the officer’s use of profanity.

‘Our animal control officer is passionate about her job and animals,’ the statement reads. ‘She regrets allowing her emotions to get the best of her and, in this matter, was counseled by the safety director about her reaction.’

Records show that Wise’s case has been transferred from Parma Municipal Court to the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas. Wise has been released on bond. She has not entered a plea.