Probably best not to bring home to meet the parents. A Texas man has been accused of kidnapping, beating and starving a woman who he met on Bumble dating app last month.

Zachary Kent Mills, 21, was arrested by Harris County deputies last week and charged with first-degree aggravated kidnapping.

Deputies with the Harris County Constable’s Office Precinct 4 responded to a call in Tomball, Texas on Dec. 29 after reports that a woman was assaulted by a man she met online, later identified as Mills.

After an investigation, deputies determined the victim was at Mill’s Houston area residence five days earlier and allegedly held against her will.

The victim told authorities she met with Mills on Christmas Eve at his apartment after he picked her up from her home.

Severe bruising to both eyes, bite marks & cuts to both her throat and nose

The woman also claimed to deputies she was sexually assaulted multiple times before finally being able to seek help from a neighbor.

Court documents state that the victim claimed when she arrived at his apartment, Mills attempted to have sex with her, and as soon as she denied the advances, he began to assault her with a closed fist, would not let her leave, and bit her on the neck and face, KRIV reported.

But there’s more.

The victim also told authorities Mills struck her with the handle of a screwdriver when his hands got tired.

Police said the victim claimed she was denied food and water for the five days she was held against and had suffered ‘serious bodily injury’ from the assault.

Court documents stated that the victim was left with severe bruising to both eyes, bite marks and cuts to both her throat and nose, and severe bruising to the majority of her body.

The victim was taken to an area hospital and treated for her injuries.

Defense attorney challenges veracity of allegations

Constable Mark Herman made a statement last week saying Mills was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail and charged with first-degree aggravated kidnapping.

Mills was released on a $50,000 bond and is under house arrest until a scheduled hearing in March.

Mills’ defense lawyer, Chris Denuna has since claimed that the victim’s allegations have been exaggerated and that the two having a prior history, ‘including having spent numerous occasions together, amongst other people, that can vouch for their relationship from what they’ve seen as a third-party witness, that can vouch for their characters.’

‘Not to be insensitive to the complaining witness or anyone who has experienced these traumatic events, but it’s important to know there are two sides to the story. My client is presumed innocent as is provided through due process,’ Denuna said. ‘The credibility of these allegations can be questioned.’

