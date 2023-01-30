Luke Morgan Tyler WSU freshman found dead after hazing ritual as petition demanding Theta Chi fraternity be investigated intensifies despite police saying no foul play investigated.

A Washington State University fraternity is facing scrutiny following the death of a freshman student in the aftermath of a hazing ritual at the school.

Luke Morgan Tyler‘s body was discovered at the Perham Hall dorm at WSU’s Pullman campus on January 22 around 1.30pm when police received a call from an unidentified person.

A petition has been launched seeking an investigation into the Theta Chi frat house, over claims Tyler suffered an ‘inhumane’ and cruel hazing there just before his death

No cause of death has been released, with police saying they don’t suspect foul play.

‘His death directly followed a long and cruel pledging process allowed by his fraternity, Theta Chi,’ the Change org petition read. ‘Their inhumane and cruel hazing forced Luke, and many others to do things nobody should ever be forced to do.’

‘Hazing should be a punishable crime….’

Tyler, 19, went to school on the Pullman campus where suspected Idaho killer Bryan Kohberger attended as PhD criminology student.

Petition organizer Trevor Michalski demanded the fraternity be ‘immediately’ investigated and ‘shut down.’

About 9,800 signatures were garnered as of Monday morning with several close friends of Tyler demanding justice.

‘No one should ever have to go through what Luke did,’ one person wrote. ‘This cost him his life. This happens in college, on sports teams and high school and more. Hazing should be made illegal across the world and be a punishable crime.

‘My condolences to his family and other families going through this. My daughter was good friends with him and mentioned what a nice guy he was. This could have been prevented.’

Wrote another: ‘No one should have to damage themselves/ others to belong somewhere. The fraternity system is based on exclusivity and toxic competition, and there is no longer a place for them in the modern world. They have ruined countless lives and will continue to do so by providing a false sense of belonging. Luke isn’t any less valuable than any one of us, and sadly this won’t be the last time something like this happens.’

WSU’s Theta Chi fraternity to date has declined to respond to media overture for comment.

Efforts to end hazing gather legislative steam

As the investigation continues, WSU police warned about online speculation and cautioned against internet sleuths intervening.

‘There has been a significant amount of conjecture regarding the circumstances surrounding this incident and the actual cause of the student’s passing,’ a police spokesperson told 4 News Now.

‘I would caution the public against speculation at this point in the investigation. The facts in this case are still being gathered. It could be several weeks before the coroner’s office determines the cause and manner of death. We want to ensure that the investigation can proceed unimpeded.’

Erin Lasher, assistant director for the Center for Fraternity and Sorority Life, emailed the Greek community on Wednesday:

‘These situations evoke a variety of emotions; sadness, confusion, fear, anger. We know that in these circumstances, it’s hard to make sense of what happened. All of us want to help, and we can feel lost on how to do so.’

WSU is no stranger to controversy surrounding deaths on Greek Row—the death of 19-year-old Sam Martinez at the Alpha Tau Omega house in 2019 has prompted efforts in the State Legislature to end hazing culture with Sam’s Law.

The bill is currently being considered by a House committee in Olympia, where Sam’s mother recently testified.

A GoFundme fundraiser, titled, Luke Tyler’s Funeral fund as of Monday morning had raised $11,233.