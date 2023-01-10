Robert Rheams Louisiana parolee shot dead during home invasion.

: About author bio at bottom of article.

Robert Rheams Louisiana man shot dead during home invasion by mom protecting her 2 children. Incident rekindles second amendment debate.

A man suspected of breaking into a Louisiana home was shot and killed by a woman who was protecting her two children, according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say the shooting happened around 5 a.m. on Sun., Jan. 8 on Klein Road in Hammond.

Robert Rheams, 51, a recently released convict was armed with a shovel and a lug wrench when he broke into the home of a woman and her two young children, detectives say.

A physical altercation took place between Rheams and the homeowner which deputies say ended when the woman shot the alleged intruder.

Rheams was pronounced dead on the scene by the parish coroner, FOX8 reported.

‘Sometimes only a gun is the only way to protect yourself’

Chief Jimmy Travis says Rheams was out on parole after serving almost 20 years in prison for armed robbery.

Detectives tied Rheams to an attempted carjacking hours prior.

Chief Travis says the case appears to be a homeowner exercising second amendment rights to protect herself and her children from a violent home invasion.

The right to bear arms and the legality of when to use them, has in recent years elicited wide debate in the United States.

Debate over right to bear arms

No one was arrested, but prosecutors are expected to review the case, WBRZ reported.

The man’s shooting death led to commentators on social media applauding the woman’s actions and fearing for her and her children’s wellbeing had she not had the ‘legal ability’ to bear arms.

Posted one commentator, ‘In Blue States she would be raped and killed and he would get a hero’s welcome, a National Holiday and be on a stamp.’

Posted another commentator, ‘Well-armed, law-abiding civilians, taking out the garbage one bag at a time.’

Wrote another, ‘Sometimes only a gun is the only way to protect yourself’.

While another wrote, ‘The community should give her a reward, equal to the amount of money saved by the State for a lifetime in jail.’