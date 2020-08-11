Florida homeowner used second amendment right to shoot intruder

Ronald Fleet Florida shooting death was self defense, with Land O’Lakes homeowner exercising second amendment right to shoot intruder says Pasco County Sheriff.

A Florida homeowner ‘utilized’ his Second Amendment right to protect himself and his family when he shot dead a man who broke into his home with a gun according to a local sheriff.

The homeowner acted in self-defense when he killed Ronald Fleet, 55, in Land O’Lakes Saturday afternoon, Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco said.

‘Any loss of life is tragic, but the victim was utilizing his Second Amendment right to protect himself and his family from the fear of Ronald, who was carrying a gun and kicking in the door,’ Nocco said, according to Fox 13 Tampa. ‘I can’t imagine the fear they were going through.’

A member of the homeowner’s family was Fleet’s estranged wife, Nocco said.

He said the woman was divorcing Fleet, who went to the home enraged that the homeowner was supporting her during the litigation.

Homeowner acted acted within his rights

Fleet, armed with a handgun, was able to kick the door open and enter the house, Nocco said. The homeowner and Fleet exchanged gunfire which initially caused Fleet to leave, though a short time later he charged back inside. At that point, the homeowner fired again, killing Fleet.

He said Fleet was carrying a .380 caliber handgun and discharged one round.

The homeowner, who authorities didn’t identify, wasn’t charged in Fleet’s death. The Pasco County Sheriff said the Florida man acted within his rights.

Sheriff Nocco says he is thankful that the victim was in a position to defend himself.

Fleet had a prior arrest for domestic battery and driving under the influence in Hillsborough County in 2011, WFLA-TV reported.