St Louis personal injury lawyer couple, Mark and Patricia McCloskey are captured on video drawing weapons on demonstrators passing through their upscale neighborhood.

A married couple have been filmed brandishing firearms at a group of protesters who marched through their upscale St. Louis neighborhood, Sunday night en route to the home of Mayor Lyda Krewson.

Husband and wife, Mark and Patricia ‘Patty’ McCloskey who are both personal injury lawyers, at ‘McCloskey Law’ could be seen aiming their weapons, he an AR-15 rifle, her a pistol, at demonstrators who walked by their palatial property in the wealthy Forest Park neighborhood at around 6pm on Sunday.

The couple confronted the group of about 300 protesters after they breached a gate in the neighborhood, according to KSDK.

A video on Twitter showed the lawyer wife point her firearm at passing protestors while shouting.

A protester wearing a t-shirt that read, ‘Hands up, don’t shoot,’ urges demonstrators to move towards the street to diffuse the situation.

A couple has come out of their house and is pointing guns at protesters in their neighborhood

wonder how all their clients will feel (fine i suppose, if they're all MAGA chuds, but i'm sure not all are.) you can be disbarred for stuff like this tho

‘Midwestern palazzo’ home previously featured and lauded

The BLM protesters were en route to Mayor Krewson’s home to demand her resignation after she released names and addresses of residents who suggested defunding the police department.

The couple’s ‘Midwestern palazzo’ home was featured in St. Louis Magazine in August 2018 after they completed a major renovation.

In the piece, they showed off their dome gilt ceiling and curved double staircase of marble leading to the second and third-floor landings.

‘The glass in the windows’ are from the second-floor reception hall at the 14th century Palazzo Davanzati in Florence, ‘and the shutters, at least the ironwork, are probably original,’ the couple told the magazine.

St. Louis AR-15 guy is an absolute baller

Was lawyer couple within their rights? Social media responds

And then there were these reactions on social media that caught this author’s attention. See what you think below?

‘I’m sure everyone replying would just willingly let strangers come onto their property during one of these events that have been known to become violent in other places.’

‘Honestly is this a problem? If so, why? It’s a movement with a history of violence and if these two want to let the protestors know that they’re not taking any shit…not sure why it’s an issue. Not like they just started stacking bodies. Quit trying to rabble rouse.’

‘Pointing guns toward others is considered brandishing, and is illegal unless effected as a warning when under imminent threat of armed assault. These people should be arrested.’

‘God Bless the couple in St. Louis who stood their ground and defended their property. God Bless the Second Amendment.’

‘Should they not be trying to defend their home?’