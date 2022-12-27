Bethany Wilson, Goodlettsville, Tennessee mother uses child as shield in multiple armed back to back carjackings before being found at motel.

Why decline…? A Tennessee woman is alleged to have gone on multiple back to back carjackings including one in which she used her 5-year-old child as a shield after firing a gun, according to police.

Bethany Wilson, 24, went on an alleged auto theft spree that ended with her crashing one of the stolen vehicles on an Interstate Thursday, WZTV reported.

Wilson, of Goodlettsville, stole at least three cars over a period of only a few hours before being arrested Thursday night, Clarksville police told the station.

She first allegedly took a 51-year-old woman’s Nissan Juke at a gas station around 4:42 p.m. Wilson approached the victim as she was filling the car with gas and allegedly pointed a gun at her before taking off in the Nissan, police said.

Roughly a half hour later, cops got a call of shots fired at an intersection, where a man said Wilson allegedly stole his Mercedes Benz. The man told officers she fired one shot and used her 5-year-old as a human shield.

What led to multiple carjacking spree?

Police recovered both vehicles before another was reported stolen in a nearby county. Investigators linked Wilson to the carjacking of a silver Ford F-150 pickup truck, which she allegedly crashed on Interstate 24, according to Clarksville Now.

Officers later found Wilson at a motel, the Days Inn, and arrested her just before 11 p.m. Her child was with her at the time and was unharmed.

Wilson is facing a charge of aggravated robbery, according to WZTV. The mother remains held at Montgomery County Jail on a $20,000 bond.

It remained unclear what inspired the back to back carjackings.

Tennessee is overall the third largest state in the country for violent crime, according to WKRN.

Clarksville is a small county about 50 miles north of Nashville on the Kentucky border.

The city’s crime rate has decreased in the past four years, according to data obtained by Clarksville Now.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to contact Detective Lockerman at 931-648-0656, ext. 5299. To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward, submit a tip online at the Clarksville-Montgomery County Crime Stoppers website or call the Tipsline, 931-645-8477.