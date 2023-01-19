Kyla O’Neal baby dies days later after pregnant Lakewood, Minnesota woman shot dead by boyfriend outside Minneapolis Amazon warehouse hours after breaking up.

‘You all ain’t bulletproof.’ A baby boy delivered after his pregnant mother was fatally shot outside a Minneapolis Amazon warehouse at the hands of her boyfriend died a little more than a week later.

Messiah, the son Kyla O’Neal, passed away at Hennepin County Medical Center Tuesday night after being taken off a ventilator, the late mom’s relatives told KARE 11.

Messiah was delivered in an emergency C-section Jan. 8 after O’Neal, 31, fully pregnant at 9 months was gunned down by her ex-fiancé, Messiah’s father Donte McCray, in the warehouse parking lot. She’d been due to deliver Jan. 11.

Though the baby boy survived the initial trauma, he had no brain function and could not breathe on his own.

‘I need [Messiah] to pull through this,’ O’Neal’s mother, Katina O’Neal, told CBS News in the days after the tragedy. ‘I want him to. I can’t lose both of them, not right now, no.’

Katina O’Neal told police that McCray had threatened her daughter and family, saying, ‘You all ain’t bulletproof.’ McCray allegedly told O’Neal that if she had another man around his kids, he would kill her.

In addition to Messiah, O’Neal left behind three older children, including a daughter she shared with McCray, 32.

The couple broke up just hours before the deadly rampage KESQ reported.

‘I guess this time it’s just he couldn’t deal with the simple fact that she was leaving him,’ Katina O’Neil told the outlet.

McCray has now been charged with second-degree murder in O’Neal’s death. Prosecutors previously said they would file additional charges if the infant also died.

According to CBS News, McCray told police he did not know there was a round in the chamber when he fired the gun.

‘This is a very unfortunate development and certainly adds another layer to an already tragic incident,’ Lakeville Police Chief Brad Paulson told the outlet.