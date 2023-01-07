Did Idaho murder suspect, Bryan Kohberger join online discussions before arrest? Was Pappa Rodger on Facebook and InsideLooking on r/MoscowMurders Reddit group the accused man? Both accounts disappear on day of Kohberger’s arrest.

A former FBI investigator has alluded to the PhD murder suspect, Bryan Kohberger, accused of slaying four Idaho college students, having joined online groups discussing the killings prior to the man’s arrest last week.

Jennifer Coffindaffer said she had been following the comments of a Facebook user with the handle Pappa Rodger, who along with a Redditor with the handle InsideLooking, making speculations about the murders that turned out to be true.

In an archive about the two online personas who frequented discussions about the brutal slayings, both users accurately pointed out the timeline of the killings and the fact that police found a knife sheath with the suspect’s DNA, all before the details were publicly revealed.

Both users also appeared to repeatedly insist that their speculations were accurate, and were both accused of being the real killer in their respective groups the former agent told the dailymail.

Coffindaffer sided with those who believed that at least one of the accounts belonged to Kohberger, 28 – who has maintained he’s innocent in

Banfield on NewsNation mentioned about Pappa Rodger. Who made comments on Facebook. He seemed to know a lot prior to the affidavit. Also, used an unknown Russian solider as his profile picture, maybe due to “Moscow.” Now he just completely disappeared. Was he #BryanKohberger ? pic.twitter.com/ZHOz4U4NhW — DeL2000 (@DeL2000) January 7, 2023

Who was behind Pappa Rodger and InsideLooking?

‘He drove his own car, carried his phone, and didn’t Clip in his sheath tight enough, so I do believe he could leave a digital trail,’ she wrote in a Tweet. ‘He was a hot mess. Intelligence w/no common sense equals a criminal bound to be caught.’

The scrutiny into the online discussion groups comes as Kohberger was denied bail while prosecutors revealed his DNA was found on the knife sheath lying next to one of the victims’ bodies.

In the popular r/MoscowMurders Reddit group, the user InsideLooking (who has since deleted their account) made several speculations about the murder as police remained quiet about the full details of the murders.

One of the posts read: ‘Killer parked behind the house. Approached property through tree line. Entered sliding door and left it open.

‘Committed murders and exited sliding door. One knife according to corners [sic] statement. Time of murder approximately 3:20am – 3:40 am according to car fleeing scene and on camera on highway 8 approximately 3:45am. Vehicle left skid marks upon exit. ‘

InsideLooking also accurately pointed out that the pictures of a shoe print police were investigating belonged to the suspect.

The prints did not match those of the victims or anyone in the house, leading investigators to believe they were left by the murderer.

I was able to save & dissect every single post made by Reddit user #InsideLooking over the last 48hrs. Still lots of pieces to connect & share. #IdahoStudentsSuspect #MoscowHomicides pic.twitter.com/IOiXa0bpSk — Case Baby 🔎 (@Case_Chaser) January 2, 2023

‘Dude is solving his own crime… Psycho.’

The user also insisted that the white Hyundai Elantra would be the key to cracking the case, predicting that it would lead police to the suspect.

Amid their speculations, InsideLooking appeared to draw attention to themselves, with many remarking about their detailed posts.

Commented one reddit user: ‘Dude is solving his own crime… Psycho.’

Some have also pointed out that a profile picture for InsideLooking features a person dressed in all black, wearing gloves and a headlamp.

A similar incident occurred with the Facebook user Pappa Rodgers, a member of the University of Idaho Murders-Case Discussion group.

In one post to the group flagged by Coffinadaffer, Rodgers wrote: ‘Of the evidence released, the murder weapon has been consistent as a large fixed blade knife. This leads me to believe they found the sheath.’

‘Like we are all part of his study’

Rodgers appeared to insist that the sheath was real and even butted heads with other members about it, who accused him of communicating ‘like a serial killer.’

An admin of the group later clarified that despite Rodgers’ apparent authority in the group, he was never an admin or moderator.

Kristine Cameron, wrote: ‘He was on her and argued incessantly with people and said some really creepy stuff and posted similar questions to Bryan’s crime questions.

‘We removed Pappa Rodgers at 7:10 the evening before Bryan’s arrest. He created a group page and had 6 people in it.

‘No one has heard from Pappa Rodger since the arrest.’

Posted another member in the group: ‘I was getting chills listening to and reading the affidavit about the sheath being found with DNA because when he was in groups commenting he kept referring to the sheath which is just a weird word to use over and over and be so focused on without having any knowledge of the details that we now have. That literally made me cringe that he was so obvious in speculating about these murders posing as a sleuth and it’s like he was still “studying” the reactions of not only the victims during the crime but the public as well. Like we were all a part of his “study”. Idk but I have never felt so strange about comments made in any true crime groups as I do those comments.’

Kohberger, 28, who was charged with the murder of Ethan Chapin, 20, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Madison Mogen, 21, is scheduled to return to court on January 12th following the unsealing of a probable cause affidavit outlining the prosecution’s fact discovery on the alleged murder suspect, including DNA belonging to the PhD student found on a knife sheath near one of the victim’s bodies.