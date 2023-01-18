Bryan Kohberger messaged female victim on Instagram weeks before, pestered her with DM’s as only to be ignored – as question of whether suspect was stalking his victims and motivated to murder?

Is this the motive and missing connection that prosecutors had been looking for?

Accused University of Idaho killer Bryan Kohberger is alleged to have slid into one female victim’s direct messages on Instagram just weeks before the four students were ‘brutally stabbed’ to death in November.

An Instagram account that belonged to Kohberger repeatedly sent messages to one of the college students found dead — but she never returned his advances, an investigator close to the case told People.

‘He slid into one of the girls’ DMs several times but she didn’t respond,’ the anonymous source said. ‘Basically, it was just him saying, ‘Hey, how are you?’ But he did it again and again.’

The messages were reportedly sent in October.

The Idaho murders suspect, Bryan Christopher Kohberger follows both Kaylee and Maddie on his personal Instagram account and Xana on his Phd Instagram account. These were not random victims. He stalked and hunted them. There are others pic.twitter.com/oa11NnVqcw — DeFi nitelyAScam (@DeFi_nitlyAScam) December 30, 2022

Was suspect tracking and stalking his murder victim?

University of Idaho students Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and her boyfriend, Ethan Chapin were found stabbed to death in their off-campus house on Nov. 13.

The source did not disclose which of the girls Kohberger messaged. Of note, the suspect followed accounts for all three girls on the social media platform.

The messages from Kohberger’s account were sent around the same time that detectives claim the suspect was stalking the victims. His cellphone data pinged in the same location as the four students in the weeks before the murders.

Kohberger — who was pursuing a doctorate in criminology at Washington State University, 10 miles from the University of Idaho — has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder and a count of felony burglary in the gruesome quadruple homicide.

The source also didn’t say whether the woman Kohberger allegedly messaged deliberately ignored him, or if the message he sent went into her ‘requested’ folder from people she wasn’t friends with. Those messages don’t appear as alerts, and are harder to see.

‘She may not have seen them, because they went into message requests,’ the source said, implying that the victim didn’t follow Kohberger back on Instagram. ‘We’re still trying to determine how aware the victims were of his existence.’

Idaho victim Kaylee Goncalves is said to have complained of a stalker in the run-up to the killings, but it’s unclear if there’s any link between this and her murder. Tragically the woman who had already moved out of the household was killed on the evening she had returned to see her best friend still living at the off campus residence – leading some to wonder if that was the impetus causing the alleged suspect to strike.

If this is Bryan Kohberger’s real Instagram, and it looks like it could be (it’s the only one that doesn’t say “new”) he followed just one of the victims. Did he follow her before or after? Was SHE the one being targeted? #Idaho4 #MoscowHomicides pic.twitter.com/EustGR64YG — L.J. Christensen (@LJChristensen2) December 31, 2022

Rejected & motivated to kill?

The source stated it wasn’t immediately clear if the girl’s unresponsiveness was a motive for murder.

‘There’s no indication that he was getting frustrated with her lack of response,’ the source said. ‘But he was definitely persistent.’

Kohberger’s unyielding attempts to reach his alleged victim could be a symptom of the “incel complex” from which a former FBI investigator believes he suffers.

A report via Psychology Today noted last year that men who identify as incels often have poor mental health, and experience feelings of victimhood, inferiority, and loneliness – as they fail to intimately engage with women.

Perhaps what could be arguably stated is the increased sense of loneliness, frustration and sense of being disposable and discarded that many young men, incels or not — that increasingly many men are feeling, with only the top 5-15% of men gaining access to women. A situation that is only expected to deteriorate in years to come as men continue to be held to almost un-attainable standards.

A preliminary status hearing for Kohberger has been set for June 26.