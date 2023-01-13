Alysia Adams, Cyril, Oklahoma caretaker arrested in case of missing four year old girl, Athena Brownfield. Caretaker revealed to have TikTok account where she raps.

An Oklahoma caretaker has been arrested on charges of neglect after a postal carrier came across a 5 year old girl wandering alone outside earlier this week. Her four year old sister was no where to be found as authorities continue their desperate search for the missing child.

Alysia Adams, 31, was arrested at the Grady County Sheriff’s Office and booked into jail in Caddo County on two counts of child neglect, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said in a statement late Thursday.

The arrest is related to the search for Athena Brownfield, who was reported missing Tuesday in Cyril, about 70 miles (110 kilometers) southwest of Oklahoma City, the bureau said.

A postal carrier found Athena’s sister, Adina outside Adams’ home Tuesday afternoon and alerted Cyril police. Adina was described as being frightened and hungry when she was found, but she did not require medical attention. Authorities determined the 5 year old’s younger sister, Athena was missing.

The girls had been in the care of Adams and her husband, and Athena’s sister was taken into protective custody, the bureau said Wednesday.

Caretaker id as TikTok content creator

The bureau released no additional information about Adams’ arrest, and it was not immediately known if she had an attorney who could comment on her behalf.

A regard of Alysia Adams’ social media accounts led to a TikTok account with the handle @keepingupwithaly0 in which the caretaker uploaded a variety of singing along to rap and skincare instructionals (see below).

While Athena was first reported missing on Tuesday, Caddo County Sheriff’s Office deputy on Thursday told FOX 25 Oklahoma City that the girl may have disappeared as early as Jan. 6, last Friday.

It is not yet clear when each child was last seen.

Speaking to KWSO, the siblings’ maternal grandmother, Penny Brownfield said that she and her son (the sisters’ father) have not been in contact with Athena or her sister since their mother allegedly took off with them about a year and a half ago.

Athena is described by authorities as 3 feet tall and 45 pounds with light brown hair and blue eyes. It is believed that she was wearing a hoodie with a butterfly design when she disappeared. It remained unclear how the two sisters were able to leave their caretakers’ house and why Adams failed to notice their disappearance or immediately raise the alarm bell.

‘The search for Athena continues,’ the OSBI said in their release. ‘In an effort to find clues as to Athena’s whereabouts, the trash service in Cyril was suspended. Additionally, analysts are reviewing surveillance video from around Cyril and seeking other evidence that can help locate Athena.’

Sisters’ mother had sole custody of daughters

Brook Arbeitman, a spokesperson for the OSBI, said Wednesday that investigators are working to put together a timeline of when Athena was last seen. The spokesperson also added that both parents were working to find the missing daughter.

She said the girl’s parents are in contact with the OSBI, but would not give additional details about their whereabouts or who was responsible for Athena when she went missing.

The bureau said it was working with other law enforcement agencies and volunteers in the search, which included a helicopter and a specially trained ground team, as well as a review of surveillance video from around Cyril. It said agents were following up on tips coming from Oklahoma and other states.

Also not immediately clear is how the two girls came to be in the care of Adams and how long the two girls were in their care before disappearing.

Anyone with information about Athena’s whereabouts is asked to contact OSBI at 405-879-2591 or local police.