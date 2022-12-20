Tobias Jacob Brewer, Florida teen stabs, beats mother with frying pan after asked to keep room clean. Teen now faces attempted first degree murder.

‘Toby did this….’ A Florida teen has been accused of trying to kill his mother after ‘incessantly demanding’ he clean his room only to allegedly beat her with a frying pan and stab her with a pocket knife.

Tobias ‘Toby’ Jacob Brewer, 17, was arrested and booked into juvenile detention on Nov. 30 after allegedly attacking his mother after refusing to do chores asked of him and leading authorities on a pursuit through various counties, Fox Orlando reported.

The juvenile’s case has since been transferred to adult court, after he was booked with attempted first degree murder among other charges including, grand theft of a motor vehicle and fleeing and eluding law enforcement.

Brewer allegedly told investigators that he stabbed his mother multiple times and hit her on the head with a frying pan because she was ‘constantly on his case about cleaning his room.’

‘The suspect advised that he does not like cleaning his room and was tired of the victim (his mom) constantly harping about it,’ the report stated. Brewer told detectives that he then took both of his mom’s car keys and took money out of her purse ‘so that he can have money once he left the area,’ a probable cause affidavit said.

Smashed mom over head with frying pan until handle broke

He also admitted to texting a friend to bring a gun to ‘shoot the victim,’ the report said.

According to WKMG, during the investigation, Brewer’s friend and another male said they were in front of the suspect’s house when they heard loud bangs coming from the back of the residence. The friend said he walked to the back of the house and saw Brewer standing over his mother holding a frying pan and the mother saying, ‘Toby stop.’

Brewer also allegedly led authorities on a chase through several counties before crashing into a wooded area.

During questioning, Brewer admitted to stabbing his mother multiple times with a knife that he carries around according to a probable affidavit. Police said he also admitted to striking his mother in the head with a frying pan until the handle broke.

The mother was hospitalized in critical condition. She allegedly told investigators that ‘Toby did this.’