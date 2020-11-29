Ryan T. Carleton Piscataquis County Maine man kills father’s cat w/ frying pan on Thanksgiving Day, a day after being released from jail for stealing his mother’s car.

A Maine man has been accused of killing his father’s cat with a frying pan on Thanksgiving — a day after he was released on bail for a separate incident.

Ryan T. Carleton, 43 of Piscataquis County was arrested a day after he was released on unsecured bail on an unrelated charge only to be re arrested the next day, Thanksgiving Day after allegedly beating his father’s cat to death with a frying pan.

The Bangor Daily News reports the son facing new charges including animal cruelty and violating the conditions of his previous release. At the time of his initial arrest, the son was charged with stealing his mother’s vehicle.

The Daily News reports that the man’s father called police on Thursday to report that he had found his cat’s body after he let his son stay with him the night before.

Carleton had been released on bail Wednesday following the theft of his mother’s car.

Of note, Wednesday’s release marked the third time in a month that the son appeared in court. Conditions of Wednesday’s release included Carleton having no contact with his mother, who lives in Guilford, or his father, who resides in Sangerville.

‘Both his mother and father said that he shouldn’t be released due to his violent and drunken behavior,’ the assistant district attorney, R. Christopher Almy said.

The father told deputies that he had let his son stay with him Wednesday even though it violated his bail condition because Carleton had nowhere else to go.

Carleton’s father had discovered the body of the cat and a bloody cast iron frying pan upstairs in the room where his son had been sleeping. The father told responding deputies that he was afraid his son would do the same to him.

The son now faces a slew of charges, the most serious of which is theft of his mother’s car, a Class B crime. If convicted, he faces up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $5,000 on that charge. The majority of the other charges are Class D misdemeanors which carry a penalty of up to a year in prison and a $2,000 fine.