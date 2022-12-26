: About author bio at bottom of article.

Marylue Wigglesworth shoots husband, David dead at their Mays Landing, NJ residence on Christmas Day. Victim was known political figure. No known motive.

It all looked like idyllic marriage on social media. Except it wasn’t in real life.

A New Jersey woman has been charged with murder after she allegedly shot her husband dead on Christmas, prosecutors stated in a release.

Marylue Wigglesworth, 51, is accused of fatally shooting David Wigglesworth, 57, at their Mays Landing home Sunday night, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office confirmed.

Officers responded to the family’s Somers Point Road residence around 10:19 p.m., Sunday night, where they found David Wigglesworth suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Marylue Wigglesworth was taken into custody on suspicion of murder, and remained at the Atlantic County Justice Facility on Monday.

No known motive revealed

The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office and the Hamilton Township Police Department declined to say what led to the wife shooting her husband dead.

Prior to his death, David Wigglesworth — known as ‘Wiggy’ to friends and family — was active in local politics. In 2019, he unsuccessfully campaigned as a Republican for township committee, New Jersey 101.5 reported.

He was also on the planning board, and volunteered with the Boys and Girls Club of Atlantic City.

David and Marylue Wigglesworth have an adult son, according to WPG Talk Radio. Photos on social media show the seemingly happy family posing in various locations, including on a trip to Philadelphia earlier this year.

‘I cannot believe this,’ one local wrote of the tragedy on Facebook. ‘We’ve known Dave and Mary for years…This just can’t be true.’

While another wrote, ‘R.I.P. Seemed like a good and honest man.’

Prosecutors ask anyone with information about the homicide to call the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit at 609-909-7666.

Witnesses can also contact Crime Stoppers at 609-652-1234 or 1-800-658-8477.