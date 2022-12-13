Father of Idaho murdered college students said victims had big open gouges from sadistic killer as retired Moscow police chief infers the killings to be targeted revenge murders with personal beef.

The father of one of the four murdered University of Idaho students described how the victims had ‘big open gouges’ on their bodies from the ‘sadistic male’ who killed them — while criticizing tight-lipped local cops as ‘cowards.’

Steven Goncalves, whose daughter Kaylee was among the murdered students in Moscow, Idaho, said coroner Cathy Mabbutt had revealed the macabre details when they spoke.

‘She says, ‘sir, I don’t think stabs is the right word, it was like tears, like this was a strong weapon, not like a stab,’’ the father told Fox News.

‘She said these were big open gouges. She said it was quick. These weren’t something where you were going to be able to call 911. They were not going to slowly bleed out,’ the father continued. The parent also described how his daughter’s liver and lungs were slashed.

Kaylee Goncalves, 21, was killed along with Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20, in the early morning hours of Nov. 13. With five weeks passing and police no closer to identifying a suspect or making an arrest, the college community has been left jittery amid fears that the killer might be amid them and planning on striking once again.

Targeted revenge killings?

The elder Goncalves said while his daughter was in bed with Mogen in their off-campus home when they were both killed, their injuries were ‘not even close to matching.’

Kernodle, who was in a bed on another floor of the house with her boyfriend Chapin when they died, had defensive wounds and went through ‘a hell of a battle’ to try to try to survive, the coroner apparently told Goncalves.

Police have yet to name a suspect or even release the DNA profile of the killer, but have revealed the victims were stabbed to death. They have also said the attack was ‘targeted’ but only loosely defined what they meant by that.

The dad continued to criticize police, saying they need to release more information to the public.

‘I got outraged by them not just coming out and saying this was a woman or a man because they should know by the amount of strength it took to deliver the injuries,’ Goncalves said.

‘They’re just being cowards. There are girls walking around the street right now that deserve to know. They should be looking out for a sadistic male.’

Police have insisted they can’t disclose more information in order to protect the integrity of the investigation. The lack of police disclosure has since led to internet sleuths piecing clues amid rampant speculation as to who may be the killer?

Former Moscow Police Captain Paul Kwaitkowski intepreted the cops’ saying the attack was targeted as meaning the killer was known to their victims.

‘When you use the word ‘targeted,’ it means somewhere along the line we met,’ he told the dailymail.

The retired officer added: ‘Somewhere along the line, something bad happened, something that p****d someone off enough to go after these people.’