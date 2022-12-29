Elyzza Guajaca killed by Los Angeles driver doing doughnuts in Hyde Park street takeover as authorities release of who they believe may be the driver.

A 24-year-old nursing student was killed in a hit and run on Christmas Day by a car doing ‘doughnuts’ during a street takeover in South Los Angeles.

Elyzza Guajaca, was walking near the intersection of Crenshaw Boulevard and Florence Avenue in the Hyde Park area around 9pm on Sunday night when a black Chevrolet Camaro plowed into her and others on the crowded street.

The LAPD said three vehicles were speeding and doing doughnuts when the driver in the Camaro lost control and crashed into a crowd on the sidewalk.

Guajaca was pinned between a light pole and the Camaro. Paramedics on the scene took the young woman to hospital but she later died from her injuries. Another six pedestrians were injured, three critically.

Following the crash, the driver left his vehicle and fled the scene on foot. The man has yet to be arrested police now offering $50,000 reward to find him.

Street takeovers wreaking havoc

Police released surveillance video on Wednesday that shows the driver of the Camaro, who got into a scuffle with the crowd before fleeing, KTLA News reported.

Authorities have also seized the car involved in the deadly Hyde park street takeover. The video shows the driver wearing a red T-shirt, gold chain, and a tan baseball hat worn backwards.

LAPD Detective Ryan Moreno expressed his outrage about the street takeovers that are wreaking havoc on the community, the news outlet reported.

‘People are getting ran over, hit, people are getting attacked, assaulted. We’re waiting, like, “Where’s the police report?,” and they never come forward,’ Moreno said.

‘It’s kind of sick in a way. This culture is, that’s kind of what they do. It’s kind of like a code I guess they go by, where somebody would get beaten nearly to death and they don’t come forward to be a victim.’

Guajaca’s grief-stricken brother, Louie Guajaca in a fundraising post described his sister as the ‘rock’ of their family, and a wonderful sister, daughter, aunt and friend.

‘My sister was an auntie to my beautiful girls who loved her so much. She was a beautiful sister who loved big. She was a daughter who always wanted to be with us and always around and have family time,’ he wrote.

He continued: ‘She was just a good, goofy, funny, outgoing person. She loved all her close friends and family! Please guys if you guys can donate anything will help.’

The brother set up a GoFundMe to help with funeral expenses. By Thursday, nearly $27,400 had been raised towards their goal of $40,000.

The Los Angeles Police Department is asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477. Tipsters can go to www.lapdonline.org and click on ‘Anonymous Web Tips’ under ‘Get Involved.’