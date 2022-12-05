Christopher Christensen Huntington Beach school principal cites marital woes with new wife & legal process before jumping to his suicide death from Disney parking structure in California.

A man who jumped to his suicide death from a Disneyland parking structure in California over the weekend was due in court Monday on child endangerment and battery charges.

Christopher Christensen, 51, a school principal with the Huntington Beach elementary schools district for 22 years, had written a suicide note which he shared on social media hours before, condemning claims of culpability on child and battery charges against him.

Court records cited by the Los Angeles Daily News revealed that the educator was due in court for a pre-trial conference hearing Monday for the two misdemeanor charges — which he directly blamed for his suicide in a lengthy Facebook post just before he leaped from the Mickey & Friends (yes the irony…) parking garage in Orange County.

The apparent suicide was reported around 9 p.m. Saturday, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, which received a call about a person who fell or jumped from a parking garage at the Anaheim theme park.

‘I hate when people leave this Earth with so many unanswered questions. So, I hope this provides some insight and perspective,’ the former one-time ‘administrator of the year’ Chris Christensen posted on Facebook.

Man, 50s, jumps to his death at Disneyland

In the note, Christensen who was a principal at Newland Elementary School introduced his followers to ‘my wife, Marlena,’ writing: ‘Yes, you heard me correctly. Most of you don’t know this but we privately married 3 ½ years ago.

‘Marlena and I love and adore each other and our relationship has been amazing … up until recently,’ he wrote alongside photos of them on their wedding day.

‘Unfortunately, two weeks ago she and I got into a heated argument at home in front of the girls,’ the educator explained, admitting that ‘tempers were flared and strong words were exchanged.’

Adding, ‘However, never in this exchange did I hit, slap, or hurt Marlena in any manner. Nor did I ever touch the girls (I never have and never will),’ while stressing that he loved the girls ‘like my own.’

Continuing, ‘Unfortunately, Marlena’s anger got the best of her that night and she called the police, which landed me in jail that night. Yes, me! A man who has never hit or harmed ANYONE in his life!’

Christensen claimed that his secret wife ‘truly regrets making that call, because the events of that night have completely unraveled both of our lives.’

‘I am on the brink of losing my job, as I am out on administrative leave until my case is ‘resolved,” the principal wrote of the case, which court records show he pleaded not guilty to in his Nov. 22 arraignment.

‘Trying to clear my name with little success,’

His wife ‘knows I would never hurt her or the girls’ — and ‘has been trying to clear my name with little success,’ he wrote.

‘However, the legal system is extremely flawed (especially against men/fathers) and it’s sickening how quickly and easily an innocent man can be thrown in jail based on zero evidence or proof!’ the educator wrote.

‘So, here I am … writing my final FB post to all of you,’ he stated.

‘I need you all to know that a gentle, kind, loving and sincerely good man has been destroyed by one unfortunate night. It really is unfortunate! This is NOT me! This is NOT something that I ever thought would happen to me,’ he wrote.

His sign-off included a tribute to the ‘past 21+ years’ during which he ‘truly loved educating and leading thousands of students and families as a principal’ in the Fountain Valley School District.

‘Please remember me for all the good I brought to the world of education,’ the educator appealed, while also thanking fellow musicians who have performed alongside him ‘over the past 30 years.’

‘I got a chance to say some final words…’

‘There is so much more I want to say, but I am going to spend the rest of today reaching out to those closest to me to let them know how much I love them,’ Christensen wrote.

‘This is not an ideal way to go out, but at least I get a chance to say some final words to those who I love and adore,’ said Christensen, who had three adult children from a previous relationship as well as three stepchildren, according to the L.A. Daily News.

‘Take care everyone. Please, please, please be kind to one another! Treat each other with kindness and grace,’ he wrote.

‘There is too much anger in the world and people need to start treating each other better. What I’ve shared with you above is a prime example of how ‘anger’ can really have long-lasting and extremely damaging effects on a person’s life,’ he ended in his suicide note.

Orange County Superior Court records do not detail the exact allegations against Christensen.

The alleged acts happened on Nov. 15, and Christensen posted $10,000 bond and was released on Nov. 17. He then pleaded not guilty to child endangerment and battery during his arraignment on Nov. 22.

Before his death, Christensen had been principal at Courreges Elementary School for more than 11 years, before recently arriving at Newland Elementary School, his LinkedIn showed. The educator according to his profile was also a musician who taught and played throughout Southern California.

‘Our hearts are so broken. We love you, Mr. C and we’ll miss you immensely,’ the school’s PTA wrote on Monday.

Grief counselors were expected to be at the school Monday.