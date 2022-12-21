Camilia McMillie, Birmingham, Alabama woman arrested for hurling computer monitor at Miami Airport ticket agent after losing her children.

‘She went into panic mode.’ An enraged Alabama mom threw a computer at an airline worker after losing her children at a Florida airport on Tuesday.

Camilia McMillie, 25, in recorded video footage (see below) was seen going ballistic at a hapless American Airlines worker at Miami International Airport.

Video shows the Birmingham mother yelling and ripping things off the counter after her two young children had walked away to use the bathroom while she was checking in for her connecting flight with American Airlines.

‘Once [McMillie] noticed the children were not with her, she became irate and began to scream, demanding the gate agent to find her children,’ Miami-Dade Police wrote in a probable arrest affidavit.

McMillie, who was traveling to NYC, is seen yelling and tearing the boarding pass reader off the counter. The irate woman eventually grabs the computer and throws it at the gate agent, bruising the woman’s shoulder.

full clown show video , karma at the end pic.twitter.com/FeN637JMbk — neil (@neiljettel3) December 21, 2022

‘She went into panic mode,’ one witness told WSVN. ‘That’s what happened.’

McMillie’s outburst according to the arrest affidavit led to $10,000 in damages being caused.

The traveller was briefly detained by US Customs and Border Patrol agents before being taken into custody by local police.

McMillie was charged with aggravated battery, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.

Her children are reportedly still in Dade County after being located safely in the airport, according to Local10, and may be handed over to the Department of Children and Families. McMillie’s bond was set at $4,500.

Records show the mother still in custody.

‘Acts of violence against our team members are not tolerated by American Airlines,’ company spokesperson Derek Walls told WSVN. ‘We are working closely with law enforcement in their investigation.’