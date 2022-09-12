Kelly Pichardo, Bronx, NY woman sentenced to 4 months jail after the American Airlines first class passenger spat on a male passenger during altercation with another female passenger, Leeza S. Rodriguez.

Define flying etiquette? A New York woman has been sentenced to four months jail for interfering with crew members aboard a flight from Dallas to Los Angeles last year that had to be diverted to Phoenix, according to federal prosecutors.

Kelly Pichardo and another first-class passenger according to prosecutors engaged in intimidating behavior on the flight, with both women having to be removed from the plane after it landed at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on Feb. 24, 2021.

Authorities said the women each assaulted a passenger during the flight and used racial slurs when a male passenger asked them to stop.

Pichardo according to prosecutors went one further when she also allegedly spat at the man when he tried to record the altercation.

The case was investigated by the FBI and Phoenix police, with both women indicted for disorderly conduct for verbally and physically assaulting other customers and flight crew members.

When boorish behavior becomes criminal

Prosecutors said Pichardo, a 32-year-old resident of the Bronx, has been ordered to pay nearly $9,200 restitution to American Airlines as a result of the altercation.

Pichardo upon her release will also be required to serve three years of supervised release following her prison sentence, CBS News reported.

‘There is a line between boorish behavior on an airplane and criminal activity, and the defendant clearly crossed it,’ U.S. Attorney Gary Restaino said in a released statement. ‘First class passengers are not immune from prosecution: defendant’s verbal and physical intimidation disrupted the travel of passengers and crew alike.’

The other female delinquent passenger involved in the incident, Leeza S. Rodriguez, has pleaded guilty and will be sentenced in November.

Following last year’s faux pas episode, American Airlines said it ‘placed the two women on the internal refuse list pending further investigation.”

Each airline keeps its own internal ban list, which is separate from the federal No-Fly list. Delta Airlines, which said it has banned more than 1,600 passengers since the federal government started requiring passengers to wear masks, has called on airlines to share their lists.